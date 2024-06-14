How to download and install Valorant beta on Xbox series X/S?

Riot Games has released Valorant beta on Xbox series X/S, bringing the competitive FPS shooter game to consoles. The sudden move has taken the gaming world by storm. On consoles, Valorant's strategy-based gameplay and tactical gunplay can open up new opportunities for casual and competitive gamers.

This article will explain how you can download and install Valorant on Xbox series X/S.

Steps to register for Valorant Beta

Register for the Valorant console beta (Image via Riot Games)

Before you can download and play the game, you need to register and get access to the Valorant Beta testing phase for consoles. Here's how you can do it:

Visit the official Valorant Beta website.

Log in to your existing Riot account or create a new one if you don't have one.

Navigate to the Beta Registration page .

. Here, you will need to fill out a Registration Form, which includes basic details like your name, console username, and similar information.

which includes basic details like your name, console username, and similar information. Hit the Submit option when you are done.

Now, you can download the Valorant beta from the Xbox Games Store.

Steps to download and install Valorant beta on Xbox series X/S

You can download Valorant from your library if it does not automatically start the process (Image via Xbox)

Currently running its Episode 8 Act 3, Valorant is a free-to-play game, and you do not need to purchase it. Simply adding it to your library and downloading it will do the trick. Here are the steps to download and install the Valorant beta on the Xbox series X/S:

Step 1: Open Microsoft Store and find Valorant

Head to the Microsoft Store section on your Xbox series X or S. If Valorant is displayed on the page, you can skip the next part. However, if it is not shown on your store's homepage, you need to search for the game on the Microsoft Store.

Step 2: Acquire Valorant

Once you have located Valorant, select it by pressing A. You should see an option that says "Get" and has the word "Free" mentioned below it. Select that option. The download and installation should start automatically after this.

Step 3: Download and install Valorant

If the download did not automatically start for whatever reason after you acquired the game by pressing "Get," you can manually do that. To do this, here are the steps you have to follow:

Go to your library from your Xbox account, and select "All owned games."

From the list, find Valorant, and then click on Install.

If you want to check on your installation progress, head over to the Manage section, and select the Queue option. This will show you how much of Valorant has been downloaded on your Xbox series X/S.

Unfortunately, Valorant does now allow crossplay between console and PC players. Additionally, the game will not be available on older-generation Microsoft consoles like the Xbox One or the Xbox 360. If you have one of these systems, upgrading to a current-gen device seems to be the viable only option to experience Riot Games' shooter title.