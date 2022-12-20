How to easily change your Valorant username? 

Fortunately, changing your Valorant name is pretty simple, even though it isn't very evident. Even though most in-game settings are available through Valorant's cog menu, some intricate privacy and account-related requirements, including display name changes, can only be fulfilled via Riot's dashboard.

In-game public usernames reflect one's personality and are an attention-worthy and important part of building one's gaming profile. Often, choosing a display name for the first time may go wrong. Most gamers like switching to different names once in a while.

Change your username or display name in Valorant is fairly simple

Before you head on to the process, there's an essential difference between a Riot username and an in-game display name that you should know. When you create your account for the first time, Riot asks you to set up a username that you can use to log in. This username is not publicly visible and cannot be changed later.

Further, into the process, the client will ask you to set up a display name or Riot ID, which will be your in-game name. Your Riot ID and Tagline will be publicly visible and can be changed later.

Valorant is sufficiently flexible regarding display names, unlike other titles from Riot Games. Most importantly, it can be done for free. The following dives into the requirements and process for changing your username in the popular tactical shooter.

These are the steps to change your display username / Riot ID / Tagline in Valorant:

Minimize or close the game. Open a browser and log into your Riot account. Once done, you will see the Account Management page and the required Riot ID tab open. Click on your present display name and type in your desired display name. You can also change your tagline to something quirky that reflects you. Once done, click on Save changes.

Once saved, the changes should reflect in the game immediately. You can only change your Riot ID, including the tagline, once every 30 days. While this restriction may seem unfair, the developers must slap a rule on changing display names for privacy and management reasons.

Requirements related to your Valorant username

Your Riot ID doesn't need to be unique. Valorant uses the tagline system to assign a random number to your username to make it unique. However, the system automatically assigns your region the tagline if you enter a unique Riot ID while creating your account.

After you save any changes to your Riot ID or Tagline, you'll see a date beside the greyed-out "Cancel" button. You'll be able to change your display name in Valorant again on the mentioned date.

Changing your Riot ID or Tagline will not cost you any money or in-game currency, unlike what one may see in other video games. There are no preliminary restrictions to setting up a Riot ID or Tagline.

However, an offensive name can attract Riot's attention in the long run and get flagged. Make sure not to choose a vulgar username. If other players report your username, you may face a temporary ban and receive a request from Riot to change it.

