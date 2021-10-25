Top 50 hilarious names to choose in Valorant

Fragger
Valorant has attracted a lot of new players since its release last year. Valorant currently registers more than 25 million daily users. The game's unique combination of gunplay and agent abilities has grown interest among the players to try out the game for the first time.
When starting the game, players can set an IGN (in-game name), and other players in the team and opponents will know him by that name only. Some players love to crack the fun out of it and go by a hilarious name in the game.
50 funny names to use in Valorant
Here is the list of names that players can use as an IGN in Valorant:
1. Headhunter
2. Toxic
3. Bye Boomers
4. Chadmeiter5000
5. NoName
6. Bottom Frag
7. BadKarma
8. Real Name Hidden
9. AllGoodNamesRGone
10. anonymouse
11. PlzKillMe
12. WannaBeFriends
13. Couldnt_Find_Good_Name
14. Clutchnoob
15. Pingdiff
16. Eccentric
17. IAmYou
18. Rapid
19. ExWhyZed
20. thanoslefthand
21. ironmansnap
22. Question
23. Can'tkillme?
24. WhyKillMe?
25. InstalockerNoob
26. Pizzalover
27. Slaythemwithrespect
28. HeyYouNotYouYou
29. Pro_loorker
30. SpareMe
31. Asteroid
32. CanCer
33. StarsAlign
34. Danger
35. CheckMate
36. Yoursnightmare
37. TakeTheL
38. WhoYou?
39. NoCap
40. Traumatic
41. UcantbeatMe
42. Entryfragger
43. OperatorproVadalnoob
44. Ecofragger
45. Thriftychampion
46. Behindyou
47. IwasReloading
48. Meltdown
49. Respawn
50. Flame
How to change the name in Valorant
Players can easily change their display name in Valorant. They need to follow the steps below to modify their IGN name.
Step 1: First go to account.riotgames.com and open the link from the browser.
Step 2: Log in with the proper credentials.
Step 3: Go and select Riot ID under Account Management. It will ask for the Riot ID and Tagline followed by a # . Fill them in correctly.
Step 4: Save the changes to the Riot ID and Tagline.
After that, players will find the new name as their display name. However, players need to remember that after changing their name, players can only change their name again after the cooldown period of 30 days.