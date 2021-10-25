Top 50 hilarious names to choose in Valorant

Fragger

Valorant has attracted a lot of new players since its release last year. Valorant currently registers more than 25 million daily users. The game's unique combination of gunplay and agent abilities has grown interest among the players to try out the game for the first time.

When starting the game, players can set an IGN (in-game name), and other players in the team and opponents will know him by that name only. Some players love to crack the fun out of it and go by a hilarious name in the game.

50 funny names to use in Valorant

Here is the list of names that players can use as an IGN in Valorant:

1. Headhunter

2. Toxic

3. Bye Boomers

4. Chadmeiter5000

5. NoName

6. Bottom Frag

7. BadKarma

8. Real Name Hidden

9. AllGoodNamesRGone

10. anonymouse

11. PlzKillMe

12. WannaBeFriends

13. Couldnt_Find_Good_Name

14. Clutchnoob

15. Pingdiff

16. Eccentric

17. IAmYou

18. Rapid

19. ExWhyZed

20. thanoslefthand

21. ironmansnap

22. Question

23. Can'tkillme?

24. WhyKillMe?

25. InstalockerNoob

26. Pizzalover

27. Slaythemwithrespect

28. HeyYouNotYouYou

29. Pro_loorker

30. SpareMe

31. Asteroid

32. CanCer

33. StarsAlign

34. Danger

35. CheckMate

36. Yoursnightmare

37. TakeTheL

38. WhoYou?

39. NoCap

40. Traumatic

41. UcantbeatMe

42. Entryfragger

43. OperatorproVadalnoob

44. Ecofragger

45. Thriftychampion

46. Behindyou

47. IwasReloading

48. Meltdown

49. Respawn

50. Flame

How to change the name in Valorant

Players can easily change their display name in Valorant. They need to follow the steps below to modify their IGN name.

Step 1: First go to account.riotgames.com and open the link from the browser.

Step 2: Log in with the proper credentials.

Step 3: Go and select Riot ID under Account Management. It will ask for the Riot ID and Tagline followed by a # . Fill them in correctly.

Step 4: Save the changes to the Riot ID and Tagline.

After that, players will find the new name as their display name. However, players need to remember that after changing their name, players can only change their name again after the cooldown period of 30 days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar