50 stylish Valorant names to use in 2023

Valorant has gained a lot of new players since its release in June 2020. It now has 12 million active players throughout each month of 2021. The combination of gunplay and Agent abilities in the game has sparked a lot of interest in the gaming community.

When starting Valorant, players can set an IGN (in-game name), which will be how others on their team and opponents refer to them. They also have the option to modify their in-game name.

50 cool names to use in Valorant

Most Valorant players want cool in-game names. Coming up with one can be a fun and exciting process.

Players can choose a unique and memorable name that represents them and their playstyle in the game. Whether they want a serious or humorous name, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Here is a list of 50 cool names to use as a Valorant IGN:

"Midnightshade" "Neonnight" "Crimsonstorm" "Flarefire" "Skyfall" "Gravitywell" "Echoesoul" "Chromespire" "Blazebeacon" "Luminance" "Pyroplex" "Infernoforge" "Cosmicrift" "Nebulaseer" "Galacticglow" "Novaforce" "Orbitalstrike" "Photonpulse" "Cometflash" "Meteorfist" "Starfirestorm" "Celestialblade" "Cosmicquake" "Vortexwhirlwind" "Auroraflare" "Sunriserise" "Thundercrash" "Lightningflash" "Emberblaze" "Sparkshock" "Cascadeflow" "Riptidemove" "Tsunamiwave" "Cyclonechurn" "Hurricanehowl" "Siroccoscorch" "Monsoonsweep" "Mistralgale" "Galesurge" "Squallstrike" "Zephyrbreeze" "Twilighttemptation" "Midnightmadness" "Eclipsecurse" "Moonlightmystery" "Lunarcurse" "Solsticecelebration" "Horizonbreak" "Skylineglide" "Sunsetglow"

Steps to change your IGN

To change your IGN (in-game name), you can follow these steps:

Go to account.riotgames.com and sign in using your login credentials. Go to the "Account Management" section and select "Riot ID." Enter the desired Riot ID and Tagline. Click Save to save the changes to the Riot ID and Tagline.

It's important to note that after changing the IGN, a 30-day cooldown period will be in place before you can alter it again. This is to prevent confusion among other players.

When choosing a new IGN, you should consider the following:

A unique and memorable name

Avoiding offensive or inappropriate language

The length of the name (shorter, simpler names are often easier for other players to remember)

Reflection of the player's personality or playstyle

Special characters or symbols, if desired (double-check the list of allowed characters before using any)

In addition to the steps and considerations mentioned above, you should keep in mind that your IGN is what other players will see and use to identify you in the game. It is important to choose a name that represents you well and that you're comfortable using.

The IGN is visible to other players in all modes of the game, including ranked play, so you may want to choose a name that is somewhat professional and reflects your skills and dedication.

It is worth noting that changing the IGN will not affect your progress or achievements in the game. The IGN is simply a display name that other players will see and has no impact on gameplay or ranking.

Overall, changing the IGN in Valorant is a straightforward process that allows players to personalize their in-game identity.

By following the steps outlined above and considering the tips mentioned, Valorant players can choose a unique and memorable IGN that represents them well in the game.

