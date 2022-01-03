Valorant 2022 multiplayer guide: How to change in-game name

Every gamer in the world has their own gaming alias to represent themselves. Valorant allows its players to apply in-game names or modify them anytime players desire to.

Riot Games, the creator of Valorant and popular MOBA game League of Legends, provides its players with a single ID credential system to simplify the logging in process. This system is also used by Blizzard as well for its own games and keeps the logging process simplified.

There might be times when players might feel like changing their name in Valorant for various reasons. This article will guide players on how they can change their in-game name for Valorant.

Changing username in Valorant

One disclaimer to keep in mind before changing the in-game name in Valorant is that players can only do it once every 30 days. So before making any changes, it should be noted that users are allowed to do so after a span of 30 days.

If players are prepared to change their Valorant username, the following are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Open the Riot Games’ account management website on any web browser of choice.

Step 2: After completing the last step, users will be redirected to a new screen asking for Riot ID credentials. Users have to input their correct Riot ID information and log in to their account.

Step 3: After logging in, users will be welcomed to the Riot Account Management webpage showing their Riot ID and Personal Information. To change in-game username, players have to make changes to Riot ID and write a Tagline of choice.

Step 4: Upon making those changes, users have to click on the “SAVE CHANGES” button on the Riot ID section and save it.

This way, players can change their in-game Valorant name and enjoy it. If players wish to do it again, they can do so after 30 days.

