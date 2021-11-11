How to fix "an error connecting to the Apple ID server" in Valorant?

Valorant, the popular tactical shooter by Riot Games, allows social sign-ins through Google, Facebook and Apple IDs. However, players might encounter certain errors while signing in.

Despite having an existing Riot Account, all Riot Games titles allow social sign-ins, including Valorant. This allows the player's information from a third-party site, and makes the sign-in process much easier to do.

Valorant players may face errors while signing in through their socials. Players signing in with their Apple ID might face "an error connecting to the Apple ID server." This can be fixed easily through a few methods.

This article will focus on the "error connecting to the Apple ID server" so players can fix the issue.

Different ways on how players can fix "connecting to the Apple ID server" error in Valorant

Solution 1: Restart the Game Client

Sometimes this solves the issue. Players can close the game client and restart it, which might resolve the issue. Otherwise, they can try to fix the error by restarting the PC once. While doing so, make sure no other applications are running in the background.

Solution 2: Check the Servers

If the issue still persists, there might be an issue with the Valorant or Apple servers. To check the Apple server status, players can go to apple.com/support/systemstatus.

For Valorant servers, go to Riot Games' Service Status and select the region. If the servers are down, wait for some time until the developers fix the issue. Later, players can try to sign in with their Apple ID once again.

Solution 3: Contact official Apple Support

Players can also contact the official Apple support if the issue still remains. They can also try to log in to their Riot Account through their Apple ID.

If the problem seems to be a from Riot's end, they can always submit a ticket to Riot Support by going to the official Riot Support site. Riot Support team will revert back with a solution soon.

Note: If there are any other on possible fixes or solutions to this issue, drop in in the comment section below, as it might help other readers deal with this issue.

