Valorant server status: How to check if servers are down today?

Riot Games has recently scheduled Valorant server maintenance for the regions of NA, Brazil, and Latin America.

Riot Games' popular first-person shooter Valorant has established itself as one of the most played competitive esports titles in the world. As a live-service multiplayer title, Valorant is dependent on different regional servers to host matches.

With the increasing number of players on a daily basis, Riot has to always think about players' welfare, server status, and maintenance. With a massive player base connecting to different regional servers and playing, server outages are unavoidable issues.

Riot periodically conducts server maintenance to provide players with a smooth gaming experience. Here is how to check if a Valorant server is scheduled for maintenance.

How to check Valorant server Maintenance schedule

Valorant has a total of six server regions spread across the world. Each of the server regions hosts multiple servers, which players can connect to and play on based on their account region. While players can freely choose between servers in a particular region based on the account region, the player cannot choose a server from a different region. For example, an Asia Pacific account can select any of the Asia Pacific servers to play on, but cannot select a North American or a Latin American server to join in.

The server regions for Valorant are as follows:

Asia Pacific

Brazil

Europe

Korea

Latin America

North America

Valorant also has a Public Beta Environment (PBE) server, however, that is currently disabled.

Players can check the server status by following the steps below,

Go to status.riotgames.com/ Select Valorant from the list of Riot games below. Select the applicable server region from the drop-down list. The current status of the region will be shown below.

Riot also notifies players via official regional social outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, regarding any scheduled server maintenance.

Also Read

If any player faces a server connection issue, while there isn’t any scheduled server maintenance, the issue might be unique to the player. In such a case, the player is advised to head over to the official Riot support page for Valorant and issue a ticket. The player can also cross-reference the error code to find the applicable issue.

Edited by Atul S