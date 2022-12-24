How to get the Disruption card in Valorant

Valorant, at its core, is a tactical shooter. Players must come up with many different strategies on the fly to bag every round in the game. While that's the standard plan of action in each tactical shooter, one of the few unique aspects of this title is the diverse amount of cosmetics the game has seen since its inception.

From weapon skins to gun buddies to player cards, Valorant has a lot of exciting cosmetics that players can use in the game. While they don't offer much competitive advantage in the game, it gives the player profiles a personality.

Acquiring the Disruption card in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3

Disruption was the title of Act 1 in Episode 4 of Valorant. The card related to the act hadn't gone live until now. In the Recall event pass that went live a few days ago in the game, the Disruption player card is being offered as one of the many rewards.

This is probably one of the most effortless cosmetics players can use in the game. The only way to earn rewards from event passes in the game is by earning XP. Given that this is the very first reward in the reward track in the Recall event pass, all players need to do is complete one match. That should give them the XP required to unlock this player card.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Play a game, rep an Episode. Pick up your exclusive Player Card in the 2022 RECALL Event Pass by playing just one match--any mode. Ends JAN 4 PT. Play a game, rep an Episode. Pick up your exclusive Player Card in the 2022 RECALL Event Pass by playing just one match--any mode. Ends JAN 4 PT. https://t.co/VE7Ep5IQIs

Overall, all the rewards in the Recall event pass are straightforward because the overall XP required to unlock all the rewards is relatively low. Moreover, this is a free pass, so players don't need to make any additional purchases to unlock the rewards in this pass.

This event pass will be available until January 4, so players have until that date to get their hands on the Disruption player card and other rewards present in this pass. That said, it's been a pretty solid year in Valorant. The developers introduced many new changes over the past year, which the community appreciated.

Some of the changes the developers introduced successfully tackled the issues of smurfing, a problem that has plagued the game for quite some time. Thanks to these changes, there has been a considerable reduction in the number of smurf accounts in the game. While more such changes are set to arrive in 2023, the developers are confident that they'll able to tackle such issues more effectively in the coming months.

The developers have planned many exciting events for the competitive circuit next year. For starters, they've revamped the entire structure of the Valorant tournaments. Come 2023, and fans will see 30 franchised teams from around the globe battle it on the grandest stage. The teams who haven't made it to the franchising leagues will be able to battle it out for a shot in the Ascension league. Ascension League winners will guarantee themselves a spot in the VCT for two years. Overall, things are looking interesting for the title and the community as a whole. It will be interesting to see how they pan out in reality.

