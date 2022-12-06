As the year is coming to a close, Riot Games is ready to unleash some year-end celebrations with a new Valorant Event Pass. The Recall Event Pass is scheduled to bring a variety of cosmetics for players. It will be free for players, and all they have to do is just play the game till the completion of the event.

Valorant has previously introduced plenty of Event Passes such as the Lunar Celebration Pass and the Champions Event Pass. Each one of these passes includes fancy cosmetics like player cards, sprays, and in-game titles for players to use and enjoy.

However, items from the Recall Event Pass will only be available for a certain time period.

When will the Recall Event Pass arrive in Valorant?

The Recall Event Pass is set to arrive on December 14, 2022, at 4 PM PT, and will last until January 4, 2022. Riot Games celebrates the end of the year by giving players a glimpse of a few good and hilarious moments from the year.

Riot Games' official page mentioned that the Recall Event Pass will include a Gun Buddy, two player cards and titles, a spray, and a few Radianite points. Players will be able to grind the pass with the help of daily and weekly challenges, as well as normal XP points gained by playing any of the available game modes in Valorant.

However, players will no longer be able to unlock the items once the Event Pass leaves the game on January 4.

List of all cosmetics included in the Recall Event Pass

Riot Games officially mentioned the items that the Recall Event Pass will include. The pass itself mostly focuses on reminding the players of some great moments from the year.

The Valorant Recall Event Pass will include the following items:

Walis Tambo gun buddy

Fakeout spray

Two new titles

Two new player cards

Radianite Points

The tier list content for the pass is yet to be seen as there has been no official word regarding the structure of the Event Pass. Items like the player cards are also unknown in terms of looks since Riot did not put out any official images. However, the blog post mentions that these items are all nods to some truly great and hilarious moments from 2022.

Riot Games exclusively mentioned in the blog post that the Recall Event Pass will cost nothing as players will just have to play the game till the pass lasts.

Riot has always succeeded in making their loyal player base happy as the developers often release in-game rewards and passes. 2022 was a huge year for Valorant as events like the VCT Game Changers finals also boosted the enthusiasm of the community as the shooter peaked at its all-time high.

Fans will be excited to see what the developers bring next with 2023. Needless to say, the esports scene can also inspire a variety of content for fans to enjoy as Valorant takes the next steps to level up.

