How to acquire Valorant's ChronoVoid player card

A few months ago, Riot Games accidentally teased a brand new skin line that would be coming to Valorant. Various YouTubers were quick to jump on the news. As the leak suggested, the bundle was supposed to be called the Daedalus.

Riot Games recently announced that they are introducing the bundle to Valorant and the actual name of the collection is ChronoVoid. The upcoming bundle is a XE (Exclusive Edition) tier collection and will feature variants for players to choose from upon purchasing the skin.

The entire ChronoVoid collection will include a plethora of cosmetics apart from weapon skins. Some of the cosmetics will include items such as Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards.

This article will explain how players can acquire the Player Card from the ChronoVoid bundle.

How can players acquire the Player Card from the upcoming ChronoVoid collection in Valorant?

Valorant players can access the entire ChronoVoid collection once it is available in the in-game store. Upon accessing the store section for the bundle, players can pick and choose items to purchase from the collection.

Since ChronoVoid is going to be an XE tier collection, players can expect the Player Card from the bundle to cost around 375 VP (Valorant Points). As always, gamers can also purchase the entire collection where the Player Card will be included.

The ChronoVoid bundle will cost players 8700 VP from the store. The collection has been highly anticipated ever since it was teased by the developers with short stories. Developers have confirmed that the bundle will carry three variants for players to choose from once they have purchased the bundle.

When players purchase the entire collection, certain items such as the melee skin are usually included as free cosmetics. However, players can purchase every item separately if they are not interested in getting the entire bundle.

When will the ChronoVoid collection release in Valorant?

Riot Developers have confirmed that the upcoming ChronoVoid collection will be released on September 21, 2022. The bundle will replace the Champions 2022 collection, which will leave the store on September 21.

The ChronoVoid bundle will include skins for the following weapons:

ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Vandal

Terminus A Quo (Melee)

ChronoVoid Sheriff

ChronoVoid Judge

The set will also include other cosmetic items such as the following:

ChronoVoid Player Card

ChronoVoid Gun Buddy

ChronoVoid Spray

The ChronoVoid collection will be a rather special bundle. Riot Games have released a few bundles in the past, which have featured both the most used Assault Rifles in the game.

ChronoVoid will once again do the same as they are bringing the skin for both Vandal and Phantom. Players will have the freedom to enjoy the highly anticipated skin set on both rifles, regardless of their preferences. Players will also get a unique melee weapon with the collection.

The ChronoVoid collection teases the power of a godly source, as mentioned in the tweets by Riot Games. It is how the developers drew inspiration for the skin line, but they had to start from scratch in order to redeem their idea once again.

