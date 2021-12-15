How to get Exquisitely Wrapped Buddy in Valorant

As everyone approaches the festive and year-end season, Valorant developers are prepared to distribute the Exquisitely Wrapped Buddy for free to their players.

Riot, the developer of Valorant, previously released multiple free rewards for their players. This time they have come up with Exquisitely Wrapped Buddy, which will be given to every player when they login to the game. Yesterday, the developers announced the process through their official Twitter handle. The Tweet reads:

'This the season for giving and we’re ready to start it off right. Get your Exquisitely Wrapped Gun Buddy by logging in to your VALORANT account. It’ll take a bit for us to deliver to everyone’s inventory, but you’ll see it soon.'

However, some players are confused. This article will discuss the steps to collect the Exquisitely Wrapped Buddy in the game.

Steps to collect Exquisitely Wrapped Buddy in Valorant:

This is the festive season around the globe as Christmas is almost on the horizon, and everyone is waiting for the new year to come. Riot is also ready to make its players happy by distributing new Exquisitely Wrapped Buddy for free for every Valorant player in the game.

Gun buddies customize the weapons, making them unique from the rest. Gamers can attach the Exquisitely Wrapped Buddy to their weapon and play the game as well. Before that, they need to claim the gun buddy. Here are the steps to claim Exquisitely Wrapped Buddy in Valorant:

Step 1: Players need to start their system first and open the game.

Step 2: Log In to the game by entering the correct username and password. A window will pop up on the screen with the option to claim the Exquisitely Wrapped Buddy. Players need to click on that.

However, players can fail to see the gun buddy in their inventory even after claiming the item. Riot has confirmed that it may take a short while for the items to be available on the player's inventory even after claiming the item.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha