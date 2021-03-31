How to get good in Valorant: A detailed guide for beginners

By day, Valorant's player base is increasing exponentially, which has left new players clueless on how to p

Mastering the basics of the game for first-time players has always been an issue, and new players joining Valorant, without any prior knowledge of shooter strategies and aim control, often end up asking for help on how to get better at the game. From improving game sense to individual skills, there are a lot of factors to consider when one wishes to improve in this game.

Over the course of time, Valorant has seen an influx of players from different competitive multiplayer shooter games, as well as non-FPS players who have never tried shooter before in their lives. As a result, players end up hitting an invisible wall.

For that reason, here are a few tips and tricks on how a beginner can get a grip on Valorant.

How to get better at Valorant?

In a game where accuracy and knowledge about the game are everything, rushing your way into a site to get kills will bear no fruition in the long run. Moreover, in this process, one may end up costing their teammates the round itself, which invites trouble for the player.

Hence one can always follow the few tips given below-

Full knowledge of the existing agents:

Having a full understanding of how the agents in the game work and how they interact with each other in different circumstances is much similar to that of Overwatch than CS: GO.

Agents have their own unique skills and utilities bound with their character that helps a player in both offensive and defensive situations. And gaining a full understanding of that can help a beginner in Valorant.

Customizing settings and controls:

Valorant is a tactical shooter game. As much as tactics are important, shooting is also an integral part of the game, and improving one’s aim is a much larger part of the growth in this game. Also, one must always figure out their settings before setting foot in competitive mode.

Customizing one’s settings and finding the right sensitivity and crosshairs will always benefit the player in situations where individual skill is concerned.

However, this is a long process and takes a lot of time to adjust to just the right sensitivity the player is looking for. Also, if the player is looking for any reference frame for their help, there are always some in-game settings of professional players as an example.

Accuracy training and learning recoil patterns of every weapon:

Valorant has a variety of weapons available with their own unique fire rate, recoil pattern, and bullet spread. Learning all of them will enable the player to control the outcome of a gun-battle with much more ease.

Using agent skills to pick up kills here and there is always an option, but to really improve one’s KD ratio will require some time in training mastering the weapons. In that regard, practicing aim is also a better option.

This requires the player to mostly aim for the head, which improves the player’s crosshair placement and, as a result, helps the player gain an advantage in a battle.

Watching Various Streams:

When it comes to individual skills, there’s a ton of things a player can practice on. But to really understand the inner game mechanics of Valorant, there’s no greater way to learn than watching streams where professional players demonstrate strats and methods themselves in a game.

By understanding and mimicking what the professionals are doing in-game, one can create their own unique playstyle in accordance.