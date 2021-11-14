How to get Loose Cannon Spray in Valorant for free from the RiotX Acrane event

Riot Games is celebrating the release of “Arcane,” the animated Netflix series based on League of Legends, across various original IPs, including their shooter title Valorant.

Vi and Jinx are two main characters featured in the Netflix series, and to reward players, Riot Games is giving many items surrounding the newly released series’ established universe.

New items are always coming to Valorant after each Act of Arcane is dropped on Netflix. Last week the Arcane Poro Charm was given to fans after the release of Act 1 of Arcane, and this time a new spray made its way to Valorant after Act 2.

This article will guide players on how they can acquire the Loose Connon Spray, which is used by Jinx in League of Legends.

How to redeem “Loose Cannon” Spray in Valorant

Last week the Arcane Poro gun buddy was made available in the RiotX Arcane world, which needed a bit of exploration to get. This time also the way of rewarding players is the same, which is through the virtual interactive world made by Riot Games.

For those who don’t know what RiotX Arcane is, it is an online world created to explore the League of Legends universe established with the new Netflix series and rewards the players for doing so. This time RiotX Arcane is being used to give Loose Cannon, available from November 14, 2021.

To acquire Loose Connon Spray from the mini-game-filled world of RiotX Arcane, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: Head over to RiotX Arcane’s official website.

Head over to RiotX Arcane’s official website. Step 2: Click on the “login” button with blue shade on that website.

Click on the “login” button with blue shade on that website. Step 3: Login into RiotX Arcane by using the Riot ID credentials of the Valorant account associated with it.

Login into RiotX Arcane by using the Riot ID credentials of the Valorant account associated with it. Step 4: Click on the Explore Now button present on the screen after logging in.

Click on the Explore Now button present on the screen after logging in. Step 5: Go to Killjoy’s Lab in the world of RiotX Arcane (as hinted by Valorant officially) and redeem the spray.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Dive into the World of RiotX Arcane and come out with a couple of shiny new additions to your collection, courtesy of Killjoy's Lab. riotxarcane.com Dive into the World of RiotX Arcane and come out with a couple of shiny new additions to your collection, courtesy of Killjoy's Lab. riotxarcane.com https://t.co/PWhsvgPUAf

By following these steps, players can easily acquire the new spray through the point-and-click adventure game made by Riot Games.

