How to get Ruyi Staff melee skin in Valorant?

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 introduces the Valiant Hero skin collection, which draws inspiration from the Chinese mythological figure Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King. This bundle includes captivating in-game cosmetic items, such as skins for well-liked weapons like the Vandal and Operator. Additionally, the Valiant Hero bundle includes a unique melee skin in the form of Ruyi Staff. This melee skins pays homage to the weapon wielded by Sun Wukong and has a one-of-a-kind inspect animation.

Fans often seek eye-catching knife skins to personalize their in-game experience, making them highly desired cosmetics. Gamers can anticipate its availability in the in-game store on either October 31st or November 1st, 2023, with exact timings differing based on the region.

Here's how you can acquire the all-new Ryu Staff melee skin from the Valiant Hero skin bundle.

Acquiring the Ruyi Staff in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3

The Valiant Hero weapon skins, player card, gun buddy, and spray will only be available as long as the bundle is in the in-game store. Once the timer expires, the collection will be removed from store shelves, preventing players from purchasing these cosmetics as a bundle. Nevertheless, it's important to note that the weapon skins can still be obtained later through the daily store rotation.

To acquire the melee skin from the Valiant Hero bundle, follow these steps:

Launch Valorant on your PC. Go to the home screen and find the Store button. Click on the Valiant Hero bundle and scroll horizontally to locate the Ruyi Staff melee skin. Click on the Buy Item button associated with the Ruyi Staff melee skin. Make sure you have a minimum of 4,350 VP in your account to make the purchase.

To use the Ruyi Staff in matches, head to the Collections tab and equip it in the melee skin section.

Ruyi Staff melee skin price in Valorant

You can obtain the Ruyi Staff melee skin in Episode 7 Act 3 Valiant Hero bundle for 4,350 VP. This melee skin is included in a Premium Edition tier skin collection, and if you wish to acquire the complete bundle, it will be priced at 7,100 VP.

Purchasing the entire Valorant skin collection offers more than just weapon skins; it also comes with extra cosmetic items such as a player card, gun buddy, and spray. Additionally, you'll receive the Ruyi Staff Melee skin at no additional cost.

What are the other items included in Valiant Hero bundle?

Valorant's all-new Valiant Hero bundle includes the following weapon skins and in-game cosmetic items apart from the Ruyi Staff melee skin :

Vandal

Ghost

Ares

Operator

Spray

Player card

Gun buddy

If you opt for purchasing items separately, each gun skin in the Valiant Hero bundle is available for 1,775 VP. Additionally, player cards can be obtained for 375 VP, while sprays are priced at 325 VP. This allows you to select and acquire the specific items you desire for your collection.