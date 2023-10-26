How to get Valiant Hero spray in Valorant

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 3 introduces the Valiant Hero skin collection, inspired by the Chinese mythological character Sun Wukong, the Monkey King. This bundle offers stunning in-game cosmetics, including skins for popular weapons like the Vandal and Operator. In addition to weapon skins, the Valiant Hero bundle includes the Valorant Hero spray. You can look forward to its release in the in-game shop on either October 31 or November 1, 2023, depending on the server you play on.

Fans often seek eye-catching sprays to personalize their in-game experience, making them highly desired cosmetics. Just like other skin collections in Valorant, the Valiant Hero bundle comes with a unique spray. Here's how you can acquire it.

Acquiring the Valiant Hero spray in Valorant Episode 7 Act 3

To acquire the spray from the Valiant Hero bundle, follow these steps:

Launch Valorant on your PC. Go to the home screen and find the Store button. Click on the Valiant Hero bundle and scroll horizontally to locate the Valiant Hero spray. Click on the Buy Item button to complete the purchase. Make sure you have a minimum of 375 VP in your account to make the purchase.

To use the Valiant Hero spray in matches, head to the Collections tab and equip the Valiant Hero bundle in the Spray Wheel section.

The Valiant Hero spray, as well as the player card and gun buddy, will only be available as long as the bundle is in the in-game store. When the timer runs out, the collection will be taken off the shelves, and players won't be able to buy these cosmetics.

However, it's worth mentioning that the weapon skins can still be acquired at a later time through the daily store rotation and starting from Episode 8 Act 2 in the Night Market.

Valiant Hero spray price in Valorant

You can obtain the Episode 7 Act 3 Valiant Hero spray for 475 VP. This spray is part of a Premium Edition tier skin collection. If you want to purchase the entire bundle, it will cost you 7,100 VP.

Buying the complete collection not only gets you all the weapon skins but also includes additional cosmetics like a player card, gun buddy, and spray, along with the Melee skin for free.

What are the other items included in the Valiant Hero bundle?

The Valiant Hero bundle includes weapon skins for the following weapons:

Vandal

Ares

Ghost

Operator

Melee (Staff)

If you prefer to buy individual items, each weapon skin from the Valiant Hero bundle is priced at 1,775 VP, and the melee skin can be purchased separately for 4,350 VP. This gives you the flexibility to choose which items you want to add to your collection.