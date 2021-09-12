How much size does Valorant take up on your PC after the Episode 3 Act 2 update?

Valorant has gotten a lot of attention from players worldwide and managed to bring players from various shooter game communities into theirs. As a result, it is expanding its fan base even further.

Most shooter games of this generation require a lot of space for playing them. So, it depends on the players which game is worth keeping and what’s not for them. This article will give a brief idea about how much space Valorant takes on one’s computer.

Size taken up by Valorant on PC

To download Valorant, players have to initially download Riot Game Client via the setup file provided on the game website. The entire Riot Game Client will take up a download size of 179 megabytes.

After installing Riot Game Client, the client will download all the necessary files for Valorant, like their anti-cheat Riot Vanguard and the main game itself. The total download package size roughly stays around eight gigabytes before the installation. When the download completes, the game finally gets installed on PC. The game takes up 19 gigabytes after the Episode 3 Act 2 update.

Episode 3 Act 2 goes live! Patch 3.05 brings ability damage updates for three Agents, Rank distribution adjustments, and new bonus XP for Premium Battlepass owners. Read it here: https://t.co/uhzXwjKn1P pic.twitter.com/4C4TndIMMN — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 8, 2021

The sudden rise in size is because when a game gets installed from a package, all the files in the setup get decompressed during the process.

So, in conclusion, Valorant takes up a total space of 19 gigabytes as of now after its recent Episode 3 Act 2 update. The game size will slowly increase as more updates arrive on Valorant later down the line.

Valorant does require a bit of storage for running the game smoothly for a game that does not require much PC specifications. So, to play Valorant at the moment, having an approximate space of 20 gigabytes would be enough for any player.

