Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Release date and expectations from the next big update

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 is coming to an end, and the next Act is all set to be released around 8 September 2021 with a new battlepass and exciting in-game content.

Initially, Episode 3 Act 2 was supposed to arrive by the end of August, but due to certain unavoidable circumstances, Riot Games had to postpone the release date by two weeks. However, the developers notified that Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is going to bring something huge.

TLDR; Act I is now 2 weeks longer and Competitive and progression adjustments will follow. Episode 3 Act II now kicks off on or around September 8, exact times TBD. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 11, 2021

The launch of Episode 3: Reflection brought the robotic initiator agent, KAY/O, and now fans are eager to know what’s next in Valorant.

Riot Games have hinted at future content over the past couple of months, through various ways from the Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 battlepass, to the “The Year One Anthem” video, and the latest Night Market teaser.

What players can expect in Valorant Episode 3 Act 2

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 will definitely receive a new battle pass consisting of both free and paid content for the players. Apart from that, Valorant data miners and the community have found hints for both the map and agents over the past couple of months.

A mysterious hitman character was teased in the “The Year One Anthem” video. This is expected to be the next agent, codenamed “Deadeye”, and was initially discovered by the Valorant data miner named Floxay.

However, Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter) who is also a popular data miner, spotted another codename, “Sprinter” in the game files.

If we compare the latest Night Market teaser environment with the Episode 2 Act 3 teaser, I've noticed the leaves looked different to the leaves in the latest teaser. Blue has also changed to red.



This could be *nothing* but something I noticed.



What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2l7ogDJtCn — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) July 29, 2021

Other than that, the developers have also given some new map teasers in the Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 battlepass’ tier-42 "Testing Grounds" player card. Apart from that, some hints regarding the next possible map were spotted in the “The Year One Anthem” video, and the latest Night Market teaser.

Moreover, recently, Floxay also found out a game file “Canyon.” If Valorant gets a new map, it is most likely to be based in the United States’ Southwestern region, which is the Grand Canyon in Arizona. However, there is speculation that Valorant might get an Australian map based on Skye's lore.

Going by the sequence of in-game content in past Acts, Valorant usually releases its map in the third act of every episode. This was true for Icebox in Episode 1 Act 3 and Breeze in Episode 2 Act 3. Hence, it will be difficult to predict whether Valorant players will be getting a new map or a new agent in Episode 3 Act 2.

