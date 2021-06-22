Possible new Valorant Agent codenamed “Deadeye” teased in Year One Anthem video

A new Valorant agent codenamed, “Deadeye” was recently spotted in the Year One Anthem video, a few days after introducing the initiator agent KAY/O.

Riot Games has brought a lot of new content previously this year like a new agent, Astra and a new tropical map named, Breeze. Valorant players will soon receive a new robotic initiator agent named KAY/O in Episode 3 Act 1.

Riot Games has always teased their future content in some way through battlepass items or videos. Hence, the appearance of a new character in the video can potentially be the next Valorant agent.

🔻Next Agent?🔻



This was also in the MV



Looks a lot like the shadowy figure in the EP3 Art



| #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/tQRKYey5RH — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) June 21, 2021

Riot Games celebrated Valorant’s one-year anniversary in the Year One Anthem video with all the Valorant content creators. But, along with that, some glimpses of the new agent with codename “Deadeye” and a new floating map were found in the video.

Datamine reveals new Valorant agent codenamed “Deadeye”

Valorant lore enthusiast Cynprel first discovered the appearance of a new character in the Year One Anthem video. He previously pointed out a potential teaser of the next Valorant map on the "Testing Ground" player card, in Episode 3 Act 1 battlepass.

🔻More Images of Possible New Agent🔻



These appear earlier in the video!



| #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/vIIbw8kuJH — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) June 21, 2021

The character looked like a mysterious hitman. He was well-dressed with glasses and held a weapon in one hand. It had a resemblance to Midas from Fortnite.

Later, the popular data miner, Mike (@Valorleaks on Twitter) has pointed out the codename for the agent to be “Deadeye.” It was originally found by another data miner with the Twitter username, Floxay.

The next agent codenamed "Deadeye" has been teased in the One Year Anthem. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/ny6tgoKJYF — Not Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 21, 2021

One of the Floxay's tweet showed “Deadeye” engraved in the gun, held by the character. Hence, there is a chance that it could be his codename.

New agent is likely called "DeadEye" as seen on their gun. pic.twitter.com/iQMTvtC2yc — floxay (@floxayyy) June 21, 2021

No further information about the real name or the abilities has been discovered yet by the data miners. However, a teaser of a new floating map and a potential new agent was all that was seen in the Valorant’s Year One Anthem video.

As of yet, there has been no official statement from the Riot Games developers. However, the Valorant community is already overwhelmed with a lot of exciting content coming up in the game.

Edited by Gautham Balaji