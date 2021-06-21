Potential new Valorant map teaser found on "Testing Ground" player card in Episode 3 Act 1 battlepass

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 is all set to arrive on June 22nd, and it seems the new battlepass may have some hints of the next Valorant map.
Every Act has brought some new content, either a new agent or a map. Valorant players receive a new robotic initiator agent, KAY/O, in Episode 3 Act 1. Earlier, the tropical map, Breeze, also arrived in Episode 2 Act 3.
Moreover, those agents and maps were teased in the previous battlepasses by the Riot Games. Hence similarly, the Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 battlepass also has some hints of the next map. It seems like the developers have hidden the clues in the new "Testing Grounds" player card from this Act’s battlepass.
Valorant lore enthusiast Cynprel, recently analyzed the new battlepass and shared his thoughts on Twitter. While doing so, he speculated the "Testing Grounds" player card is potentially a teaser of Valorant's upcoming seventh map.
New Valorant map teased on "Testing Grounds" player card
"Testing Grounds" is a tier-42 player card in the Episode 3 Act 1 battlepass that highlights a landscape with a canyon or valley in a barren location. It mostly resembles the southwestern US scene.
Cynprel assumes the new Valorant map may have a similar Southwestern US origin. He pointed it out in his tweet and said:
“Looks to be a canyon or valley in a desert environment. Reminds me of a Southwestern US landscape.”
Cynprel further discovered a radianite hazard symbol in the player card. It indicates the presence of radianite, which is “waiting to be stolen.” He mentioned:
“We see a radianite hazard symbol. No doubt there is radianite present here, waiting to be stolen.”
Just like "Testing Grounds," the "Lost at Sea?" player card and other cosmetics from Episode 2 Act 2 battlepass teased the latest Breeze map. Hence, there are chances for Cynprel’s speculations to come true.
There has been no official confirmation from the Riot Games as of yet. However, there are possibilities for a new Valorant map to come in Episode 3, as Riot tends to release one map in each episode.