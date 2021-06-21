Potential new Valorant map teaser found on "Testing Ground" player card in Episode 3 Act 1 battlepass

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 is all set to arrive on June 22nd, and it seems the new battlepass may have some hints of the next Valorant map.

Every Act has brought some new content, either a new agent or a map. Valorant players receive a new robotic initiator agent, KAY/O, in Episode 3 Act 1. Earlier, the tropical map, Breeze, also arrived in Episode 2 Act 3.

Moreover, those agents and maps were teased in the previous battlepasses by the Riot Games. Hence similarly, the Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 battlepass also has some hints of the next map. It seems like the developers have hidden the clues in the new "Testing Grounds" player card from this Act’s battlepass.

🔻Testing Grounds🔻



I'm confident in calling this a tease for the next map.



Looks to be a canyon or valley in a desert environment. Reminds me of a Southwestern US landscape.



We see a radianite hazard symbol. No doubt there is radianite present here, waiting to be stolen. pic.twitter.com/BfGbRTNc4n — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) June 18, 2021

Valorant lore enthusiast Cynprel, recently analyzed the new battlepass and shared his thoughts on Twitter. While doing so, he speculated the "Testing Grounds" player card is potentially a teaser of Valorant's upcoming seventh map.

New Valorant map teased on "Testing Grounds" player card

"Testing Grounds" is a tier-42 player card in the Episode 3 Act 1 battlepass that highlights a landscape with a canyon or valley in a barren location. It mostly resembles the southwestern US scene.

Cynprel assumes the new Valorant map may have a similar Southwestern US origin. He pointed it out in his tweet and said:

“Looks to be a canyon or valley in a desert environment. Reminds me of a Southwestern US landscape.”

Cynprel further discovered a radianite hazard symbol in the player card. It indicates the presence of radianite, which is “waiting to be stolen.” He mentioned:

“We see a radianite hazard symbol. No doubt there is radianite present here, waiting to be stolen.”

Just like "Testing Grounds," the "Lost at Sea?" player card and other cosmetics from Episode 2 Act 2 battlepass teased the latest Breeze map. Hence, there are chances for Cynprel’s speculations to come true.

🔻First Look at The Next Map🔻



Riot just dropped the Year One Anthem!



This is the teaser we saw in the battlepass.



| #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/UY7izWln9H — Cynprel // VALORANT Lore // Art (@cynprel) June 21, 2021

There has been no official confirmation from the Riot Games as of yet. However, there are possibilities for a new Valorant map to come in Episode 3, as Riot tends to release one map in each episode.

