Valorant's next map might be in Australia and based on Skye's lore

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 has been out for a few months now, and the arrival of the next act comes closer with time. Like every new act, Valorant always provides new content such as a map or agent.

Over the course of a year, Valorant released two new maps to the game, Icebox and Breeze. Now that Valorant is already in its second year, there is a huge possibility of getting another map in Episode 3.

Players are growing increasingly excited, as the latest Night Market announcement seems like a teaser for the new map. Fans of Valorant are coming up with lots of theories and lore ideas surrounding this development.

The new Valorant map teaser

Valorant's community is very active when teasers or leaks are involved. In a recent announcement of the Night Market going live, the sharp instincts of fans have detected something very peculiar.

If we compare the latest Night Market teaser environment with the Episode 2 Act 3 teaser, I've noticed the leaves looked different to the leaves in the latest teaser. Blue has also changed to red.



This could be *nothing* but something I noticed.



What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2l7ogDJtCn — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) July 29, 2021

If earlier Night Market announcements are checked, the background of Episode 2 Act 3 featured an environment from the map Breeze. However, if the announcement for Episode 3 Act 1 is looked at closely, the fauna in the background environment is different.

Night. Market will go live on July 28 at 5pm PT, and ends August 10 at 5pm PT pic.twitter.com/Z5VtBN3Tii — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 29, 2021

Many fans believe the map is based on Skye and the key location is to be Australia. All these speculations are arising from the Testing Grounds card present in the game.

🌲 VALORANT Night Market Lore Theory #1 🌲



Some players believe this image is teasing a new map, potentially being a SKYE-based map in Australia based on the Testing Grounds card.



It's hard to tell but it would surprise me to see such a teaser so early. (1/2)#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/jkf0vcDCwE — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) July 29, 2021

In the Year One Anthem video for Valorant, a different map was shown in the video: a similar floating island to that of Ascent in Venice. The map has green pastures on one side, and a desert theme like Bind on the other side.

🔻First Look at The Next Map🔻



Riot just dropped the Year One Anthem!



This is the teaser we saw in the battlepass.



| #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/UY7izWln9H — Cynprel (@cynprel) June 21, 2021

It is too early to get teasers for a map, as Valorant has a tendency to release maps on every third act. Though, if fan theories are correct, this would be a huge success for the Valorant lore community.

Edited by Sabine Algur