Recent data mined leaks reveal Valorant’s seventh map, potentially codenamed as “Canyon”

Valorant might get a new map codenamed “Canyon” in the future, as data miners’ reports suggest.

Every Act has brought content like a new agent or a new map to Valorant. Breeze was the latest map addition to the game, introduced in Episode 2 Act 3. Since Breeze came out, fans have been waiting for more arenas to be introduced in the game.

Very likely new map codename; Canyon pic.twitter.com/vIYO06wIUT — floxay (@floxayyy) August 13, 2021

Data miners have done an excellent job deep-diving into game files and finding hints for upcoming content hidden by the developers. A Valorant data miner named floxay was the first to discover a game file called “Canyon,” which might potentially be the codename for the seventh map.

Later, the popular Valorant data miner, Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter), said the same.

New Map Codename: Canyon | #VALORANT — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 13, 2021

The next Valorant map is most likely to be the Grand Canyon in the United States. Most arenas are based around specific areas on Earth, so a map named Canyon would likely be related to this place in Arizona.

Datamine reveals new Valorant map codenamed “Canyon” in game files

Riot Games has always hinted at future content through the Battlepass, videos, or other ways. Fans have been anticipating a new map after some hints were found in Valorant Episode 3 Act 1, followed by a teaser in “The Year One Anthem” video.

The community spotted a new landscape in the “Testing Grounds” tier-42 Battlepass player card, which featured a canyon or valley in a barren location. It resembled the United States’ Southwestern region, which is the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

Meanwhile, “The Year One Anthem” video featured a floating island map similar to the Ascent. It had green pastures on one side, whereas the other was deserted land like Bind. A few hints of the upcoming map were also found in the Episode 3 Act 1 Night Market announcement, in the same way it was back in Episode 2 Act 3.

The presence of fauna in the background was different from the rest of the maps in Valorant. However, many fans and the community expect it to be an Australian map based on Skye’s lore.

If we compare the latest Night Market teaser environment with the Episode 2 Act 3 teaser, I've noticed the leaves looked different to the leaves in the latest teaser. Blue has also changed to red.



This could be *nothing* but something I noticed.



What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2l7ogDJtCn — VALORANT Hub (@ValorantHubb) July 29, 2021

Valorant mainly releases its map in the third act of every episode. Thus nothing can be assured about the release date or other details about the newest leaked arena. More information will slowly be revealed about the game’s seventh map in the coming days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer