How much have you spent on Valorant to date? Calculate your total in-game expenditure

Valorant provides a huge collection of skins starting from basic to premium, and players can buy them in exchange for real-life credits. Custom animations make Valorant skins unique.

When Valorant was released on June 2, 2020, the game was considered a Counter-Strike rip-off. However, in one year, Riot Games was able to prove to the world that the statement was absolutely wrong. From providing one of the best Anti-Cheat software to making the game better and unique, Riot Games have done their best to create Valorant.

When talking about Valorant, the game is entirely free-to-play. However, the game does provide a plethora of content, which can be acquired with real-life money. There are times when a Valorant player who buys in-game items feels the urge to know how much they have spent on the game. This article will give a guide on how players can track their expenditure on Valorant.

Tracking expenditure on Valorant

When buying items in Valorant, players have to acquire Valorant Points or VP for in-game content. However, when it comes to learning about your purchase history, Riot Games provides its players with that option. To do so, players must follow the steps below:

Step 1: First, players need to head over to Riot Games’ Valorant support website.

Step 2: After reaching the support website, navigate click on the “Purchase History” button.

If the “Purchase History” button fails to show up, players can follow these steps after opening the Valorant support page.

Step 1: On opening the Valorant support website, players need to navigate “Purchases & Earned Content” on the main page.

Step 2: Under the “Purchases & Earned Content” page, players can look for “Checking Your Purchase History” under the “Purchasing Assistance” subgroup.

By following these steps, players can find out the total amount of money they spent on Valorant very easily.

