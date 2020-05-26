Taken from Riot Games

Just like the rest of Riot Games' IPs, Valorant too has an in-game currency called Valorant Points (VP). Players can purchase Valorant Points, and use them to get weapon skins or even unlock new Agents.

To be able to customize your load-out, you will first need to visit the Valorant Store, which is going to be your one-stop-shop for this particular tactical first-person shooter. However, you will also need to have a good amount of VP to actually get the cosmetics that you want.

How to access the Valorant Store

Visiting the Valorant Store is very easy, and you will be able to do it through the game’s main menu itself- by using the ‘Store’ tab which is at the top of the screen.

Once you’re in, you will see that you are spammed with a lot of skins and bundle offers, so pick the one which you feel suits your personality. And as long as you have Valorant Points, you will be able to purchase it by clicking on the ‘Purchase’ icon, and then clicking on ‘Unlock’ in the confirmation screen.

Getting Valorant Points

Before you get anything from the store, you will first need to have the required amount of Valorant Points.

To get VP, you will need to purchase it directly with real-world currency, and you can do this by clicking on the Valorant Points icon which is just to the right of the ‘Store’ tab.

Like with skins, you will find VP purchase bundles as well, and they are as follows:

NA:

475 VPs: $4.99

1000 VPs: $9.99

2050 VPs: $19.99

3650 VPs: $34.99

5350 VPs: $49.99

11000 VPs: $99.99

EU:

525 VPs: £4.99

1100 VPs: £9.99

2250 VPs: £19.99

4000 VPs: £34.99

5800 VPs: £49.99

12000 VPs: £99.99

However, do keep in mind that the values will be changing based on your currency.

Note: The Store is down at the moment

As the Valorant closed beta is about to come to an end on the 28th of May, with the official release soon to follow on the 2nd of June, the Valorant Store is offline right now.

But it will be back up when the full game officially launches, and players who have already spent a lot of VP will be getting a full refund. Apart from the achievements, all stats will also be reset.