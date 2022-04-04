How to play against a better opponent in Valorant

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles with a concurrent player count of approximately 700,000 to 1,400,000 on a daily basis. Since its release in mid-2020, the game has evolved by a huge margin and has become more exciting and entertaining for the players.

Frequent updates and changes in the game keep the game fresh and interesting for players. This also attracts many new players to the game. However, it is quite tough for a new player to play against an experienced player in the game. Moreover, there are many better ELO players who sometimes play with a lower-ranked account as well.

This article will help players to play against better opponents in the game and by following these tips, they can also win matches as well.

Tips to play better against stronger opponent in Valorant

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter where the team that wins 13 rounds first gets declared as the winners. If both teams end up scoring the same after the end of the regular time, the game goes into Overtime.

Here are some tips to play better against a stronger opponent in the game.

1) Choosing Agent

Choosing a comfortable Agent is one of the most important requirements in a Valorant ranked game. There are 18 different Agents in the game divided into four categories - Duelist, Sentinel, Controller, and Initiator.

Players need to learn at least four to five Agents decently between them before queing in a ranked game. Learning to play with several Agents will help players become more flexible and will also enhance their game-sense.

Playing with the Agents they're most comfortable with will increase the confidence of the players in the match. They can deliver the best in the game even against stronger opponents.

2) Utilization of Agents' abilities

The unique combination of gun-game and Agent abilities, makes Valorant different from other FPS titles in the market. Every Agent in the game has four different abilities. The perfect utilization of Agents' abilities can be instrumental in taking down a stronger opponent in the game.

Whenever a player faces a better opponent than him, he should rely more on the Agents' abilities than indulging himself in a face-to-face duel directly. Perfect utility usage will always enhance the chances of winning the duel. Players can also combine different Agents' abilities to get the better of their opponents. However, it demands more communication and timing in the game to potray perfectly.

3) Try to catch the enemy off-guard

To counter against better players, gamers need to always play smart. Indulging in face-to-face duels with stronger opponents will increase the chances of losing. Hence, players should always try to avoid direct skirmishes against those opponents.

Players need to be calm and composed in these situations and wait for the perfect moment to get the better of him. Always try to catch the enemies off-guard so that they have nowhere to hide and players will have a higher chance of taking them down.

4) Double-peek and cross-fire setup

Players can only take fights with just one person at a time. Taking multiple fights in the same instance is quite impossible. Hence, players can use this in their favor wisely in taking down someone better than them. This is the best possible way to combat stronger opponents.

Try to take the fight with a double-peek (two players facing the same opponent at the same time) or place a cross-fire set up (two players waiting for the same opponent to come to a single position from two different angles) to take down the opponent. This will increase the trade-potential (taking an opponent out at the expense of one teammate) of the team as well.

5) In-game communication

Valorant demands much more communication in the game between the teammates to perform better. In-game communication between the teammates in Valorant takes a vital role in these matches where opponents are stronger than your team.

Exchanging the correct information among teammates will enhance their chances of winning. Perfect calls, strategic discussions, and perfect communication eventually help a team win the game. For that, players can always queue with friends or trusted teammates to have proper communication in-game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan