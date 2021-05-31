How to redeem the Duality Player Card in Valorant

The Valorant devs have come up with another interesting player card today. They announced the addition of a new Duality Valorant Player Card on the final day of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik. It was announced between the Grand Finals of the highly-publicized event, where Sentinels and Fnatic faced off against each other.

Players need to redeem the Duality Valorant Player Card from the game's official. website. The developers have also tweeted about this addition from their official Twitter handle. The tweet reads:

"Thanks for tuning into the Finals and watching the DUALITY cinematic reveal. Click through to claim your EXCLUSIVE Player Card. The clock's ticking."

Players just need to follow some simple steps to get this card.

Steps to get the Duality Player Card in Valorant

Valorant will complete its first anniversary on June 2nd. To celebrate this milestone, Riot Games has come up with an exciting free reward for every player.

The publisher released a new cinematic trailer on its official ValorantTwitter handle with a caption that read:

"A year ago today, we met our VALORANT Agents as they battled a strange new threat in the DUELISTS cinematic. Here we tell the story of the aftermath, as the Agents race to the next flashpoint to try and prevent another attack."

Along with that, the American company also announced a new Duality Player Card for all players. Gamers just need to follow these simple steps to get their hands on this new card:

Step 1: They can head to this website.

Step 2: Players must log into their Riot accounts.

Step 3: They should enter the code "YTILAUD" to get the Duality Player Card.

Users only have 48 hours to redeem this item. However, the site crashed just after the announcement. Riot will surely look into this, and the players will soon be able to redeem the new Duality Valorant Player Card.