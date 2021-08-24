How to unlock agents for free In Valorant

Valorant, the 5v5 tactical shooter by Riot Games, has a huge range of agents equipped with a set of unique abilities.

Currently, Valorant consists of 16 agents who are divided into four different classes: duelists, controllers, sentinels, and initiators. Each class has a certain role to play, based on the agents they host.

Brimstone, Jett, Phoenix, Sage, and Sova are five agents unlocked by default when players open Valorant for the first time. However, the rest need to be unlocked by gaining XP and completing the agent contracts until Tier 5.

How to unlock new agents in Valorant for free

Players can unlock new agents in Valorant with ease by activating agent contracts and playing games to earn XP. They need to follow the steps below to get access to the agents for free:

At first, the player needs to open Valorant to get the client home screen. Go to the 'Agents' present at the top on the main menu. After clicking on 'Agents', all the agents will appear on the screen. The player needs to select the one they want to unlock and click on the “Activate Contract” tab. Now the player needs to continue grinding the game to gain XP and level up the agent contract to Tier 5, unlocking the agent.

Valorant players can unlock agents faster by completing daily and weekly missions. This will boost XP and allow the players to access them sooner. Here’s a breakdown of the total XP required to complete an agent contract in Valorant:

Tier 1 - 20,000 XP

Tier 2 - 30,000 XP

Tier 3 - 40,000 XP

Tier 4 - 50,000 XP

Tier 5 - 60,000 XP

Tier 6 - 75,000 XP

Tier 7 - 100,000 XP

Tier 8 - 150,000 XP

Tier 9 - 200,000 XP

Tier 10 - 250,000 XP

Players also have the option to buy the agent contract until Tier 5 and unlock agents with Valorant Points (VP). However, to get them for free there is no other way than earning XP by playing the game.

