Top 5 Valorant Agents in Episode 3 with highest pick rate in competitive matchmaking

Riot Games’ Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter with a huge range of agents, each with a unique set of abilities.

In Valorant Episode 3 Act 1, KAY/O is the 17th agent that joined the Valorant Protocol. The agents are divided into four different classes: duelist, sentinels, controllers and initiators.

Some agents have gained immense popularity in Valorant for their efficiency. Their ability toolkit and their impact, especially in competitive matches, set them apart from other agents in the Valorant Protocol. This article features the top 5 Valorant agents with the highest pick rate in Valorant Episode 3 in ranked mode, as per the Valorbuff statistics.

Top 5 Most Picked Agents in Valorant Episode 3 ranked matches

5) Raze

The Brazilian Valorant duelist, Raze. (Image via Riot Games)

The Brazilian duelist, Raze, is equipped with a set of explosive abilities. Her ability toolkit is primarily designed to deal damage. All her abilities have the potential to damage enemies. Moreover, her Blastpack ability also allows her mobility.

Her ability toolkit makes her a perfect pick for players with an aggressive playstyle.

Pick rate: 38.4%

Win rate: 50.5%

First Blood: 12.8%

K/D ratio: 1.02

4) Omen

The Valorant controller agent, Omen. (Image via Riot Games)

Smoke plays an important role in Valorant. Omen is one of the finest controller agents with smoke ability. Moreover, his teleportation ability is also one of the major factors that sets the agent apart from other controllers in Valorant.

Among all the controllers in Valorant, Omen has a high pick rate mostly for his smoke ability. Players who want to play agents with smoke ability usually pick up Omen.

Pick rate: 38.4%

Win rate: 45.8%

First Blood: 13.7%

K/D ratio: 0.96

3) Jett

The South Korean Valorant duelist, Jett. (Image via Riot Games)

Jett has been a popular Valorant agent since the beta. The South Korean duelist is best known for her mobility. Players can easily entry frag with Jett in Valorant.

Jett’s ultimate, Blade Storm, also allows players to fetch kills in the eco rounds. Valorant players with aggressive playstyle mostly pick Jett in Valorant ranked matches.

Pick rate: 62.9%

Win rate: 47.6%

First Blood: 14.3%

K/D ratio: 1.11

2) Reyna

The Mexican Valorant duelist, Reyna. (Image via Valorant)

The Mexican Valorant Vampiric Duelist agent, Reyna, completely depends on kills. Reyna is a high risk-high reward agent that suits players who aren't dependent on others in the game. It’s easy to win a 1v5 fight with Reyna.

Pick rate: 68.7%

Win rate: 46.2%

First Blood: 13.6%

K/D ratio: 1.14

1) Sage

The Chinese Valorant Sentinel agent, Sage. (Image via Riot Games)

Sage has always had a high pick rate. The sentinel agent is effective as a supportive agent and is mostly picked for her defensive abilities like Slow Orb and Barrier Wall. Moreover, her Healing Orb and her ultimate, Resurrection, makes her a great pick for almost every map.

Another reason beyond her high pick rate is the absence of another healing agent, apart from Skye. But Sage is preferred over Skye because of her ability to self-heal and provide stronger defensive powers.

Pick rate: 77.2%

Win rate: 47.5%

First Blood: 13.8%

K/D ratio: 0.91

