How and when to use Bunny Hop in Valorant?

Contrary to many intricate strategies in Valorant, bunny hopping is easy to master and can be quite effective at times. Movement can influence a player's aim, so it's extremely essential to master movement-related strategies to counter enemies.

In 2022, most Valorant players have more or less mastered their weapon aim. However, some are still oblivious to the advantages that movement skills can bring to their game.

Players in low elo tend to adopt controversial movement patterns such as running and gunning, or crouching, instead of improving on useful movement strategies like strafing and peeking. However, any strategy, when used without necessity, can backfire.

While bunny hopping can help dodge bullets, it may slow one down if used flippantly. Hence, it is important to learn more about this move in Valorant.

How Valorant players can bunny hop

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter featuring Agents and their powerful utilities. While crosshair placement and recoil control play important roles, the game relies heavily upon decisions and tactics. An innovative strategy can help them defeat their toughest enemies.

Bunny hopping, an important movement technique, is simple to master but may require players to develop a rhythm. One needs to jump right after hitting the ground to hop efficiently.

To execute this technique, players will need to jump while simultaneously using the A or D keys to move left or right. Upon hitting the ground, repeat the process while using the preferred direction key.

Players must continue jumping and strafing to create a sequence of small hops just like a bunny. These movements will allow them to effectively throw enemies off their aim. With that being said, Neon and Raze can utilize the full potential of bunny hopping.

As players might guess, using the Space key to jump while trying to bunny hop is extremely difficult. Hence, the technique is more efficient with the jump action bound to the mouse scroll button. All players need to do is bind the jump action in Valorant to the Mouse Scroll Button for up or down, depending on their preference.

How can bunny hopping help?

Bunny hopping primarily helps with dodging bullets. Players can use this strategy to mess up an enemy's aim during dire situations. For example, if they need to reload or switch their weapons in between fights, they can bunny hop to buy some extra time.

Players can also use the technique to move through Sage's Slow Orbs faster than normal, or incur less damage from molly utilities of agents like Viper, Brimstone, Phoenix and more. Coupled with that, it's quite helpful in getting a knife kill.

Note that bunny hopping is not an infallible life-saver and doesn't help gain significant momentum. Duelists may benefit a lot from mastering bunny hopping as they often engage in fights.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul