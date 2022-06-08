How to use the new Clutch Mute feature in Valorant

Valorant developers have once again come up with a new patch update. Patch 4.11 will go live in different regions in the next few hours. However, ahead of the update, developers have already released the patch notes mentioning all the upcoming changes to the game.

The biggest addition to this patch will be the introduction of the new 'Clutch Mute' feature. It will allow players to temporarily mass mute their teammates or party members to focus more on the game.

Previously, players could do the same manually, but now they can do it by just using a single key inside the game. They can then unmute that party member once again when needed.

The new feature might be confusing for players to use. In this article, we will discuss how to use the new feature when it goes live in the game with the patch 4.11 update.

Valorant's Clutch Mute feature will go live in the game with the introduction of patch 4.11

Every two weeks, Valorant developers come up with a new patch update. To maintain this legacy, developers are ready to drop another new patch in the next few hours.

Just like all the previous updates, the developers are once again focused on improving the gameplay experience of the players. Hence, they have focused more on the Agent bug fixes.

Along those lines, the developers have decided to introduce a new feature in the game. The new 'Clutch Mute' feature will help players to focus more on the action in intense moments.

Valorant players can enable this feature by following these steps:

Go to Settings (Esc) > Controls > Communication.

Set keybinds for Party and Team Voice Clutch Mute Keys.

Press the keybind while in-game to toggle 'ON' the Party and/or Team Voice Clutch Mute and then again to toggle it 'OFF.'

When it is set up, you can toggle the mute at any time during your match when you hit the assigned keybind. An icon will appear, so you will know when it's enabled.

Valorant players often complain about the in-game noise from random teammates. Some players felt this was an issue while playing with their friends as well.

This is not always necessarily intentional as players sometimes can't stop shouting after dying in the game. However, it is equally frustrating for players who are alive or in a clutch situation.

With every new update in the game, Riot has always tried to improve the gameplay experience for the players. Although the upcoming patch 4.11 will not be a massive one, it will certainly focus more on addressing some of the more prevalent bugs and exploits of the game.

There will be several bug fixes as almost every Agent in the game will receive minor tweaks to their abilities. The developers have also addressed Yoru’s Dimensional Drift exploit that allowed the Japanese Agent to use his weapon earlier than intended when exiting the ability.

It will be interesting to see how players respond to these changes once the patch goes live tomorrow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far