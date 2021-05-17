How to use Valorant crosshair generator effectively

Crosshair settings are an instrumental part of a player's performance in any FPS game including Valorant.
Riot's first tactical shooter game, Valorant, has become immensely popular within a year of its release. Like other FPS games, gunplay is one of the major aspects of the game as well.
To improve aim and accuracy in the game, players need a perfect crosshairs for themselves. However, for a new gamer, it is sometimes very difficult to decide on crosshairs settings.
With this article, players will have a clear idea of how to create the perfect crosshairs for Valorant using Valorant crosshair generator.
Best Crosshair settings in Valorant
Crosshairs are fully dependent on the player's own choices and comforts. Valorant has boasted a wide selection of accessibility features in-game which makes it more flexible for the players to set their crosshairs.
The suggested Valorant settings are as follows:
Crosshair Color: Green
Outlines: Off
Outline Opacity: 0.175
Outline Thickness: 1
Center Dot: Off
Center Dot Opacity: 1
Center Dot Thickness: 1
Fade Crosshair With Firing Error: On
Show Spectated Player’s Crosshair: On
Disable Crosshair: Off
Show Inner Lines: Off
Inner Line Opacity: 0.645
Inner Line Length: 3
Inner Line Thickness: 2
Inner Line Offset: 2
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Outer Line Opacity: 0
Outer Line Length: 0
Outer Line Thickness: 0
Outer Line Offset: 0
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
Using the Valorant crosshair generator effectively
Players can use the Valorant Crosshair Generator to create custom crosshairs to try out in their web browser. Sometimes it is difficult to find the perfect crosshair settings in game. But with Valorant Crosshair Generator, it becomes easier.
Players just need to head towards the site to create their own crosshairs. The site also provides details of the crosshair settings of some o professional players. It will eventually help the players create the perfect crosshairs for them.
Players can also share crosshair settings with their friends.