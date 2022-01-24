How would Valorant look if it was recreated in Minecraft? Redditor shows the possibility with Jett gameplay

Valorant has gained enough popularity in the gaming world that it doesn’t need much of an introduction. The game rose to popularity as a unique MOBA-like first-person shooter experience.

Speaking of popular games around the world right now, Minecraft has also been known for its creative survival sandbox. However, Minecraft isn’t only capable of giving players a vanilla experience and also allows for mods that alter the game to the player’s desire.

To have the best of both worlds, Minecraft has a peculiar mod that lets its players experience Valorant game mechanics in the sandbox by utilizing agent abilities.

Valorant experience in Minecraft through mods

A redditor going by the username u/kurobekuro shared an intriguing clip on the website showing an almost half-a-minute long video. The video’s content included Minecraft gameplay where the user was playing as Jett on Haven’s A site.

Looking at the clip carefully, it can be noticed that the A site of Haven looks exactly the same as the one in the original game. The clip also showed a glimpse of the B site on Haven in Minecraft with every defining trait.

Apart from the map design, one of the most impressive things in the clip is Jett’s ultimate and movement abilities that function precisely like in the original game. When the ultimate is activated, Jett’s Kunais play a similar animation and function the same way as in the original game.

The players can also throw their Kunai just like Jett can in Valorant and can kill the enemies in front of her. The killing mechanic was demonstrated by throwing knives at frozen mobs in Minecraft. Furthermore, Jett also has her movement abilities in the Minecraft mod, which makes the gameplay similar to Riot’s version.

It is truly amazing to see modders make something extraordinary out of a game that gives them infinite possibilities. It remains to be seen if other agents are added to Minecraft in the near future.

