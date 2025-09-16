How to watch replays in Valorant? (Valorant Replay ultimate guide)

With the Valorant Replay system finally in place, players can now replay their matches later and analyze the gameplay from various perspectives. While there are a few caveats that some (like TenZ) still are not fond of, the mechanic is still a major step in the right direction.

The article will provide an overview of how to watch Replays in Valorant, along with answers to a few common questions that players may have. Meanwhile, if you are wondering when the Replay system will come live for your platform, check out our release date and time guide.

How to watch replays in Valorant?

Replays are available in Valorant post-match.

Click the new Replay icon on the match details page / Career page to download the Replay.

Once downloaded, you can load the file to watch the replay.

All available features in Valorant Replay

Valorant Replay features (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Replay will allow you to check out the gameplay from the perspective of all ten players or through a third-person free observer camera. You can change the speed of the replay (.1x, .25x, .5x, 1x, 2x, 4x, 8x) or pause the video. You can also skip to each round or time-jump to any point (like kills, deaths, or ultimate abilities, which have their own icons on the timeline).

You will be able to enable/disable friendly/enemy player outlines and the ability to follow projectiles. You can show/hide the minimap and HUD. You will also be able to check out the combat report at any time you want.

Valorant Replay can be tweaked from the Viewing tab in the Settings.

What modes are available for Valorant Replay?

The Valorant Replay system is available for Unrated, Competitive, Swiftplay, and Premier.

The mechanic being unavailable for the Custom game mode is a major drawback, and one that the community will be clamoring for. Thankfully, Riot mentioned that they will "keep listening to community feedback" while deciding "where to focus next".

Commenting on the same, TenZ stated:

"If the replay system has no plans to allow viewing of other peoples games, what is the point of releasing it?? Won’t be able to analyze high level play to actually learn and VOD review as a team. Can’t even make a frag movie without account sharing? Feels like they are listening but not understanding what the community has been asking for"

Can you share Valorant Replays?

No, you can not share Valorant Replays with others. They can only be downloaded and watched in your own client.

What features will not be available in Valorant Replays?

Valorant Replays will not feature the following:

Cosmetic animations like inspect animations, sprays, etc., that are non-gameplay-related.

Pre-round shop

Text or voice chat

Known issues for Valorant Replays

Riot mentioned the following known issues for the Valorant Replays mechanics (quoted from their press release):

Mini/Mega Map Fog of War - While you can toggle enemy outlines on or off to reflect the visual info available to each player’s first-person POV, you cannot hide that info from the minimap or megamap. So even if you can’t see an enemy behind a wall with outlines toggled off, you will still see them on the minimap.

- While you can toggle enemy outlines on or off to reflect the visual info available to each player’s first-person POV, you cannot hide that info from the minimap or megamap. So even if you can’t see an enemy behind a wall with outlines toggled off, you will still see them on the minimap. Ability Minimaps - Ability minimaps like Brimstone’s Sky Smoke, Clove’s Ruse, Tejo’s Guided Salvo, Armageddon, etc., will not be viewable in a Replay. From that player’s first-person POV, you will see the Agent raise their hands when placing the abilities, but there will be no in-game map to see exactly where they’re being placed. Once the abilities are deployed, the minimap and in-game world will show the abilities.

- Ability minimaps like Brimstone’s Sky Smoke, Clove’s Ruse, Tejo’s Guided Salvo, Armageddon, etc., will not be viewable in a Replay. From that player’s first-person POV, you will see the Agent raise their hands when placing the abilities, but there will be no in-game map to see exactly where they’re being placed. Once the abilities are deployed, the minimap and in-game world will show the abilities. Ability Placement Markers - Similar to the ability minimaps above, ability placement markers like KJ’s turret outline, Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor preview, Cypher’s Trapwire preview, etc, will also not be viewable when a player is placing them in a Replay. You will see the player equip the ability and the animation when the ability is deployed, but no preview placement markers will be visible until the ability is placed.

FAQs about Valorant Replays

Can you check older Valorant games' replays?

Games played on one patch can not be viewed during another. Riot mentioned that "if you played a game on Patch 11.06 and you attempt to view the replay on Patch 11.07, it will not work".

Can you watch replays of Valorant tournaments?

No, Valorant tournaments do not support the Replay system.

Can ping/latency impact a replay?

Yes, ping/latency can impact a replay in Valorant, as there will be a difference in what is happening on the player's client-side and what the server is recording.

