“I got sh*t-talked for such a long time now, I’m indifferent”: Sentinels Valorant star Dapr on death threats

While the Valorant Champions Tour Masters: Berlin was quite an exciting event for fans across the world, things were not all that pleasant for the former champions, Sentinels.

Their dominance in competitive Valorant came to an end at the hands of Team Envy in a very one-sided playoffs series. Sentinels fans were not at all happy with the exit, as multiple players were subjected to online harassment and death threats.

Sentinels Valorant star, Michael "Dapr" Gulino, perhaps got the worst of it. During one of his return streams from Berlin, Dapr opened up about the amount of toxicity he had to face from the community after losing to Team Envy.

once again thanks for all the support and i cannot wait to see my puppy and heading back home to NA, really wish we could be playing in finals tomorrow but we did not deserve it - putting my all into changing that for champions



once again thanks for all the support and i cannot wait to see my puppy and @MadySmacks

Sentinels Valorant star Dapr received death threats after VCT Masters: Berlin

While streaming, Dapr says,

“Guys if I showed you my DMs I could show you 20 screenshots of people saying they’re going to dismember my mother because I knifed mixwell. I’m so used to it now, it’s like nothing to me. Whatever people say, it literally means nothing to me.”

Dapr reveals a lot of gruesome facts about the amount of toxicity that he had to face after the exit from the Valorant Champions Tour Master: Berlin.

However, during the stream, he did not look too upset by the events and even went on to state:

“It’s okay, I get it, genuinely it’s been a long time, I got sh*t-talked for such a long time now, I’m indifferent…that’s just life on the internet, they’re anonymous and they won’t do anything, but it’s just a thing that happens.”

darp @dapr 0-2 vs envy and we are out of berlin



ggs thanks for all the support now we focus on champions 0-2 vs envy and we are out of berlin



ggs thanks for all the support now we focus on champions

Regardless of the title, any and all online video game personalities are often subjected to a lot of hate and toxicity, and that is precisely something that Dapr claims to have grown accustomed to.

Fortunately, Dapr seems completely unfazed by all the hideous comments. His fans can look forward to him making a solid comeback with Sentinels during Valorant Champions in December.

