“I would love to play CS: GO if it was f**king good”: Shroud talks about how Valve’s anti-cheat solution is pushing him to Valorant

Cheats and unfair third-party applications have always plagued competitive FPS titles, with CS: GO and Valorant players being no strangers to this fact.

While Valorant’s Vanguard has successfully helped Riot Games’s shooter maintain its competitive integrity, the anti-cheat from Valve doesn’t go the extra mile in helping CS: GO have a healthier state of play.

Vanguard is an incredibly intrusive, kernel-level software that is quite strict and dishes out permanent HWID bans to those hacking in Valorant. This becomes a costly ordeal for any cheater.

In CS: GO, a banned player can create another account to get back in the game. This is why serious players have to depend on third-party organizations like Faceit and ESEA to play in a fair, competitive atmosphere.

CS: GO’s lack of an anti-cheat solution has more often than not pushed the general player base into the open arms of Riot Games’ Valorant. The former Cloud9 pro-Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek agrees with this conclusion.

Shroud praises Valorant for its accessibility and anti-cheat solutions.

During one of his recent streams, Shroud opened up about CS: GO’s poor anti-cheat solution pushing players to Valorant.

This wasn’t the first time Shroud took a position on the Valorant vs. CS: GO debate. However, this time, he sounded more frustrated about CS: GO’s matchmaking servers.

“I’d love to play CSGO if it was f**king good,”

Shroud said when asked about playing CS: GO on his stream. He further mentioned that hacking has completely ruined the game,

“Every single time you play CS, you’re trying to casually jump into matchmaking [and you get] aimbot, spin bot . . . wallhacks. They got it all, dude, teleporting around and s**t,”

When comparing the two games, Shroud said that in Valorant,

“You jump in, you play, you’re confident . . . [you] have a good time.” He says that Vanguard goes a long way in making sure that the in-game experience is not ruined by hackers, “at least you know you’re not gonna get f**king cheated.”

CS: GO has been having issues with cheaters during pro play and standard matchmaking since its launch. If this continues unchecked, Valve’s game risks losing a large chunk of their base to Valorant.