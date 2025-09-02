Is the Valorant Champions 2025 Bundle worth buying? (Sportskeeda Opinion)

The Valorant Champions 2025 bundle is set to appear in the store on September 4, 2025. It is, undoubtedly, the year's most hyped bundle and will never reappear in the store again since it is a Champions 2025 exclusive. Official information on the collection is still scarce; however, trusted sources have already chimed in regarding the bundle's prices and its contents.Based on available information as of the time of writing, the answer to the titular question is no. The Valorant Champions 2025 bundle is not worth buying. Here's why.Note: This article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion only. Note that some sections are based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.The Valorant Champions 2025 bundle: Why is it not worth buying?VandalPerhaps the most crucial factors that players consider while buying exclusive bundles are price and content. The Valorant Champions 2025 bundle comes with a Vandal, a Butterfly knife, a trophy flex, and some other minor accessories.Based on suggestions by trusted sources like Kanga Valorant, the price of the Valorant Champions 2025 bundle is set to be about 6,620 VP. This is over 400 VP more than the previous bundles, which were priced at 6,167 VP.The pricing of the cosmetics brings it all into perspective. The Vandal design is brilliant, vibrant, and highly attractive. Many fans online have compared it to the EX.O Vandal design. It comes equipped with a kill counter and an Easter Egg, currently, which counts down to the finals of Champions Paris 2025.The finisher allows you to paint the world in gold by shooting at various surfaces. It also shows how many rounds you need to win the game. Overall, the Vandal is clean, sleek, and very attractive thanks to its signature Champions aura. However, it may be the most inviting skin in the collection.Champions 2025 melee and flex discussedFans will also get the new Butterfly knife in the collection. While it looks quite aesthetically pleasing, it does not have many new animations. It mostly carries the same old animations as several previous knives of this type. There are minor variations in the inspect animation, but they are not notable.Finally, the flex by itself does not add much value to the bundle. It has a default flex animation and is simply something already available in the Champions 2024 bundle, where the finisher allowed a player to showcase the Champions trophy in their hands.In a nutshell, the knife does not have new animations, and the flex also does not have any new or surprising features. They both feel like a rework of previous ideas and literal skins for the most part. The Vandal looks rather interesting and has quite a few features. The overall design of the skins also has the champions' colours and aura, which lends to its authenticity. Unfortunately, that may not be enough.Overall, the Valorant Champions 2025 bundle is not worth purchasing because it costs a lot of real money and does not bring much variety or novelty to the table. The designs are highly comparable to previous bundles, such as the EX.O, or the previous years' Champions bundles. Riot Games has not introduced any new or exciting features to further grab fans' attention.All of this at a price of approximately 6,620 VP is certainly not worth the money. It isn't significantly better or different from the previous years' bundles. Perhaps at a lower price, it may be a better option; however, if the leaked prices are correct, only the Vandal stands out and may be worth purchasing.