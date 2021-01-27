Is Viper the new choice for pro Valorant players on Icebox and Bind?

Recently, Viper has become a top choice for pro players to play as in the Icebox and Bind maps on Valorant.

In a recent video, SkillCapped Valorant Tips and Guides noticed that a new Viper meta is becoming a top choice for pro players, especially in the aforementioned maps.

During Valorant First Strike Europe, pros picked Viper 92% of the time for Icebox and 50% of the time for Bind. Pros didn’t pick Viper for any Icebox or Bind map in Valorant First Strike North America. However, recently many professional players are picking Viper for scrims and practices in the Icebox and Bind maps.

Viper in Valorant's Icebox and Bind maps

Since Valorant’s launch, Viper has always been shunned for having a higher skill requirement. Her pick rates have been one of the lowest, sitting on 9.7% on Blitz.gg.

Riot Developers addressed Viper’s extremely low pick rate recently. In the Episode 2 Act 1 patch notes, developers discussed Viper’s underperformance. Even though she did not receive any changes at the time, developers did, however, promise to provide her with tweaks to improve her pick rate.

Recently, YouTuber SkillCapped Valorant Tips and Guides noted that Viper is quickly becoming a noticeable choice for professional players in Icebox and Bind.

Viper walls on Icebox Image by SkillCapped Valorant Tips and Guides

Viper in Icebox

Icebox, with its harsh funnels, extremely long sidelines, and absurd amount of sidelines, makes it quite different in comparison to other maps. Viper can be utilized in multiple ways on Icebox.

A wall that cuts through the mid, tube, and ends back into the kitchen can make the opponents paranoid and block the rotation through the mid, and the secondary entrance into the sites.

Another Viper wall that cuts through the long hallway and the middle of the B site into the snowman, can take care of the most common peaks in the mid.

Viper walls on Bind Image by SkillCapped Valorant Tips and Guides

Viper in Bind

Bind is quite different from Icebox. Viper has one of the strongest defense on Bind, however, it is offset but her being slow on the map. Possible Viper defenses on Bind are as follows.

The Viper wall starts at the marketplace, cuts off U hall and the teleporter along with the defender’s entry into A site. Pairing with Omen’s smoke can create a path into A site.

A well-placed viper smoke can block the shower entrance partially. Anyone pushing will have their view obscured, but their feet will be visible.

SkillCapped Valorant Tips and Guides further showcases multiple Viper play strategies in both Icebox and Bind.

Viper is a unique agent and her unpredictable playstyle paired with versatile abilities might be hard to master, but does have its strengths.