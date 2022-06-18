"It looks absolutely beautiful already" - Valorant community displays their appreciation on Twitter for the new Pearl map

Riot Games recently launched a new map for their tactical shooter, Valorant. It is the first underwater map to be featured in the game. It is also on Omega Earth, making it one of the most important maps in the game till date.

The map is scheduled to go live on June 22 along with a new update that ushers in Episode 5 Act 1 as well. It's been a while since the Valorant community received a new map, and the community is justifiably hyped up about the latest arrival.

R3TH @justR3TH @PlayVALORANT As someone who is Portuguese, this is absolutely wonderful! By far the best looking map in Valorant. Bom trabalho! @PlayVALORANT As someone who is Portuguese, this is absolutely wonderful! By far the best looking map in Valorant. Bom trabalho!

Valorant community shows love for the new map Pearl on Twitter

kei @notcathia

So proud to have Portuguese representation aswell as showing the world our Fado, Language and other traditions. Much love @PlayVALORANT Thank you for the amazing work put into this new map. I'm pretty sure it'll be amazing to play on, it looks absolutely beautiful already.So proud to have Portuguese representation aswell as showing the world our Fado, Language and other traditions. Much love @PlayVALORANT Thank you for the amazing work put into this new map. I'm pretty sure it'll be amazing to play on, it looks absolutely beautiful already.So proud to have Portuguese representation aswell as showing the world our Fado, Language and other traditions. Much love ❤️🇵🇹

Overall, this map isn't as fancy in terms of technical ingenuity, but the aesthetics are absolutely amazing. Riot Games dubbed the map as a pretty straightforward addition, as it comes without any additional mobility support like teleporters or ascenders.

The Guard @TheGuard aesthetics



Can't wait to see the full map! @PlayVALORANT We're a big fan of theaestheticsCan't wait to see the full map! @PlayVALORANT We're a big fan of the ✨ aesthetics ✨Can't wait to see the full map! https://t.co/Nj3VUcPxQq

Reuben Varghese @Darealfourrrr @PlayVALORANT Love the new map pearl. It looks so good the Valorant team really out did themselves here. The art and design style of the map is amazing and the fact that they map it to look like it is underwater is so cool @PlayVALORANT Love the new map pearl. It looks so good the Valorant team really out did themselves here. The art and design style of the map is amazing and the fact that they map it to look like it is underwater is so cool

Sir Jeppy @Sir_Jeppy @PlayVALORANT This is definitely going to be the most aesthetically pleasing map in Valorant. Also it looks like that multiple dimensions, the Valorant Protocol and other uses for Radianite are PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE on Omega Earth! Interesting! @PlayVALORANT This is definitely going to be the most aesthetically pleasing map in Valorant. Also it looks like that multiple dimensions, the Valorant Protocol and other uses for Radianite are PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE on Omega Earth! Interesting!

prdgy @theprdgy @PlayVALORANT this looks so cool, i hope it plays well @PlayVALORANT this looks so cool, i hope it plays well

While the map looks amazing at first glance, players are looking forward to it and hope that it plays well too.

Luis Andrade @LuisAnd00452195 @PlayVALORANT Soo good. what a great idea, great country, great map, great voice, great music. Amazing... The colours.... So good!!! @PlayVALORANT Soo good. what a great idea, great country, great map, great voice, great music. Amazing... The colours.... So good!!!

As mentioned before, this map is set in Portugal on Omega Earth, which is the mirror image of Alpha Earth in Valorant. It will have three separate lanes and will be the first to be set underwater.

Riot Games wanted to experiment with the theme of climate change and how the Omega Kingdom would deal with whole cities submerged underwater.

While talking about the map, the developers mentioned that the inspiration stemmed from an underwater theme pitch concept, which was combined with the idea of a city being flooded due to climate change. Valorant's Pearl map was created from this concept and the developers have done a pretty good job at bringing this new map to life.

One of the most important features of this map is a very chaotic middle area. There are a lot of angles that players will have to watch out for. Moreover, given how tight the area is, players will be able to check their prowess with the guns in the game. It will be interesting to see how they react to this area.

It'll be interesting to see how agents and their abilities play out on this map. Since there are a lot of tight corners, agents with blinding and concussing abilities will be very effective in this map.

Finally, since this map is underwater, the natural lighting isn't that great. From the looks of it, this is the closest that Riot Games will come to a night map for now. It's unclear if developers have plans to introduce a night map in the later updates, but for now, this is the closest that players will come to that concept.

That said, the map goes live in Valorant on June 22. So players will have to wait a couple of days before going all guns blazing in Pearl. That said, this map can breathe new life into the game.

