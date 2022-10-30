Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena, born on October 23, 2001, is a Valorant pro from Chile and a member of Leviatán. He was one of the best performers in the VCT 2022 event and shocked the entire world with his display of skill and mechanical prowess. The gamer succeeded in garnering the attention of fans from across the world, quickly gaining popularity.
He has a knack for aggressive gameplay and has proven that he can change the pace of a match by constantly keeping the enemy team under pressure, regardless of the side the latter is playing on. kiNgg shows no fear and leads his team with confidence. This is what resulted in the squad's shining VCT record.
Should players want to make use of or build on the settings the pro uses in Valorant, they can check out the next section.
Note: The presented data has been procured from prosettings.net.
These are the settings kiNgg uses in Valorant (2022)
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.27
- eDPI: 216
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Red
- Crosshair Color: #FF0000
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X
Map
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS TUF VG258QM
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Keyboard: Varmilo VA87M Beijing Opera
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal
- Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn
PC Specification
- CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
By practicing endlessly and developing a better game sense, players can ensure their gameplay improves in Valorant. Not every gamer can play at KiNgg’s level or other Valorant professional players', but replicating his settings and focusing on getting better can yield remarkable results.
KiNgg started his journey in the Valorant esports scene in 2021 with a team called Australs. He played with the team for almost a whole year before deciding to part ways and enter the VCT circuit with Leviatán.
KiNgg joined Leviatán in November 2021 and has been a major asset to the team ever since. He is an explosive player who likes to challenge his enemies head-on. His dedication and understanding of multiple roles make him versatile yet aggressive, which helps his squad take control of heavily defended areas on different maps.