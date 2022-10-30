Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena, born on October 23, 2001, is a Valorant pro from Chile and a member of Leviatán. He was one of the best performers in the VCT 2022 event and shocked the entire world with his display of skill and mechanical prowess. The gamer succeeded in garnering the attention of fans from across the world, quickly gaining popularity.

He has a knack for aggressive gameplay and has proven that he can change the pace of a match by constantly keeping the enemy team under pressure, regardless of the side the latter is playing on. kiNgg shows no fear and leads his team with confidence. This is what resulted in the squad's shining VCT record.

Should players want to make use of or build on the settings the pro uses in Valorant, they can check out the next section.

Note: The presented data has been procured from prosettings.net.

These are the settings kiNgg uses in Valorant (2022)

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.27

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Crosshair Color: #FF0000

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Med

Texture Quality: Med

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS TUF VG258QM

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard: Varmilo VA87M Beijing Opera

Headset: HyperX Cloud II Gun Metal

Mousepad: Lethal Gaming Gear Saturn

PC Specification

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

By practicing endlessly and developing a better game sense, players can ensure their gameplay improves in Valorant. Not every gamer can play at KiNgg’s level or other Valorant professional players', but replicating his settings and focusing on getting better can yield remarkable results.

KiNgg started his journey in the Valorant esports scene in 2021 with a team called Australs. He played with the team for almost a whole year before deciding to part ways and enter the VCT circuit with Leviatán.

KiNgg joined Leviatán in November 2021 and has been a major asset to the team ever since. He is an explosive player who likes to challenge his enemies head-on. His dedication and understanding of multiple roles make him versatile yet aggressive, which helps his squad take control of heavily defended areas on different maps.

