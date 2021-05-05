Kolkata Tridents defeats Chennai Clutchers 2-1 on Day 26 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Kolkata Tridents defected a hapless Chennai Clutchers 2-1 in their second meeting at the of Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

Previously in the Skyesports Valorant League 2021, Kolkata Tridents dominated Chennai Clutchers on day 4. In their second face-off, the Eastern team continued its winning streak over an abject Chennai side.

Skyesports also celebrated Star Wars Day with a “May the Fourth be with you” poster featuring Kylo Ren from Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Kolkata Tridents vs Chennai Clutchers, Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 26

Fans of both teams were excited to see if Kolkata could continue its winning momentum or if Clutchers would break its losing streak.

The maps selected were:

Bind

Ascent

Haven

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Kolkata Tridents vs Chennai Clutchers map selection (Image by Skyesports)

Map 1 Bind

The Skyesports Valorant League 2021 match kicked off with a strong performance by Tridents as the attackers. They took nine of the 12 rounds in the first half.

After the side swap, Chennai got back to form and took seven rounds. However, Kolkata could pick up four more rounds and claimed victory on the first map with a final score of 13-10.

Kolkata Tridents 1-0 Chennai Clutchers

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Kolkata Tridents vs Chennai Clutchers map 1 score (Image by Skyesports)

Map 2 Ascent

After a solid display, Chennai was ready to win this map. They started strong by winning nine of the 12 rounds in the first half as attackers.

Kolkata struck back by winning eight rounds after the side swap, but Clutchers managed to take the win at 11-13.

Kolkata Tridents 1-1 Chennai Clutchers

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Kolkata Tridents vs Chennai Clutchers map 2 score (Image by Skyesports)

Map 3 Haven

Both teams had won one round each, and everyone was looking at the third map, as the winner would take the series. But in an anti-climax, Tridents dominated Chennai from the start.

They picked up ten rounds as attackers in the first half, while Chennai Clutchers scrambled for two rounds. In the second half, Kolkata notched three rounds back to back and claimed victory with a final score of 13-2.

Kolkata Tridents 2-1 Chennai Clutchers

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Kolkata Tridents vs Chennai Clutchers map 3 score (Image by Skyesports)

Even though there was intense competition with multiple nail-biting moments, Kolkata Tridents defeated Chennai Clutchers for the second time this season.

Currently, Kolkata stands in the 6th position on the scoreboard with 6.5 points, while Chennai Clutchers trails in the 8th position of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021.