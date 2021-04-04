Korean Valorant team Vision Strikers achieved the longest win streak in Esports history

Valorant team Vision Strikers have achieved the longest win streak in esports history, by winning 100 matches with 4 draws and 0 losses.

Vision Strikers is a Korean Valorant team formed by a roster of former CS: GO players known as MVP PK, back in June 2020. Since their formation, Vision Strikers haven’t lost a single match and have only drawn 4 matches.

With that match victory, we complete a momentous achievement, as we win our 100th official competitive VALORANT match without ever dropping a single series!



오늘의 첫 승리를 가져오며 비전 스트라이커즈의 100번째 공식 승리를 무패 기록으로 달성하였습니다!#FollowYourVision #VSWIN pic.twitter.com/8fMnbYiaGy — Vision Strikers (@VisionStrikers) April 3, 2021

On 3 April 2021, Vision Strikers won their 100th match in their long-running streak against Nora Rengo in the preliminary rounds of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Korea Stage 2 Challengers. This marks the first time a Valorant team has reached a three-digit winning streak.

VIsion Strikers Valorant Roster and their career

Vision Strikers is a Korean Valorant team formed by a roster of former CS: GO players known as MVP PK, back in June 2020. Their roster is as follows:

Kim “glow” Min-soo (김민수)

Kim “stax” Gu-taek (김구택)

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min (구상민)

Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won (이승원)

Kim “Zest” Gi-seok (김기석)

Pyeon “termi” Seon-ho (편선호) (Head Coach)

Kwon “Argency” Soon-woo (권순우) (Coach)

Vision Strikers have won almost all matches since formation, including the most recent Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Korea Stage 1 Masters, and Valorant First Strike Korea. With Saturday’s victory, they became the first professional Valorant team to maintain a 100 match win streak in the world. It won’t be far-fetched to say Vision Strikers is currently the best Valorant esports team in Korea.

Advertisement

The longest win streak in esports history

When a team or a player wins consecutive matches in professional tournaments, the team or the person builds up a winning streak. The previous highest win streak was maintained by the esports team Ninjas in Pyjamas, where they won 87 maps back to back, in CS: GO LAN events from September 2012 to April 2013, when the streak was broken by Virtus Pro.

The Valorant Team known as Vision Strikers, a Korean team who won Masters for the region, has officially won 100 series, without a single loss.



Longest win streak in Esports history? pic.twitter.com/chG7vzWMWw — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 3, 2021

The solo highest win streak belongs to the Guinness World Record holder Gonzalo "ZeRo" Barrios, who won a total of 53 consecutive tournaments of Super Smash Bros between November 2014 and October 2015, when he was defeated by Nairoby "Nairo" Quezada.

Other notable long win streaks include Vancouver Titans winning 19 consecutive matches during the 2019 season, and Newbee winning 29 consecutive matches of DOTA 2 during 2016 - 2017.

With Vision Strikers setting and continuing a new record for the longest winning streak, Valorant fans are looking forward to a bright future ahead.