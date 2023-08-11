KRÜ Esports vs Giants - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Los Angeles 2023 is entering its sixth day and has certainly lived up to its hype. With a prize pool of $2,250,000, the biggest Champions event has sixteen top teams from all four major regions battling it out for the "world champion" title. The tournament has already seen four teams qualify for the playoff stages, which leaves four more slots to be filled in the upcoming days.

One of the exciting matches to be held on day six is the matchup between KRU Esports and Giants. Both of these teams have qualified via the LCQs of their respective regions and have a lot of expectations to fulfill.

KRU Esports vs Giants: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Predictions

After a disappointing VCT: Americas run with a score of 0-9, KRU Esports' year looked dull. However, much to the surprise of everyone, they dominated the VCT: Americas LCQ and qualified for Champions 2023 Los Angeles. Now back with momentum and fresh motivation, KRU Esports look to continue their dream run into Champions 2023.

Giants' regular EMEA Season was pretty average. They were not looking good at all and were not playing to their full potential. That left them with one chance, the VCT: EMEA LCQ, and they returned stronger than ever.

They won the event to qualify for Champions 2023, beating teams like NaVi. They have also looked well prepared in their first match of Valorant Champions 2023, where they narrowly lost out to EDward Gaming with a score of 1-2.

Giants are the favorites to win this matchup.

Head-to-head

With their new and improved rosters, the teams will be meeting for the first time at Valorant Champions 2023.

Recent results

KRU Esports recently finished first in the VCT: Americas LCQ to qualify for Champions 2023, defeating Leviatan in the Grand Final with a score of 3-1.

Similarly, the Giants won the VCT: EMEA LCQ to qualify for Champions 2023, beating NaVi in the Grand Final with a score of 3-0.

Expected rosters

KRU Esports

Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez Miranda

Santiago "Daveeys" Ruiz

Marco "Melser" Machuca

Angelo "keznit" Mori

Carlos "axeddy" Galvão (Substitute)

Jorge "Atom" Noriega (Head Coach)

Giants

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Aaro "hoody" Peltokangas

Žygimantas "nukkye" Chmieliauskas

Emir "rhyme" Muminovic

Kirill "Cloud" Nehozhin

Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The match between KRU Esports and Giants will be streamed live on the official Twitch and Youtube channels of Valorant. You can also catch some of your favorite streamers hosting watch parties of the matches.

Link your Riot accounts to Twitch for some cool drops in the game. The match will be played on August 11, 2023, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

