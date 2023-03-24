Lethal Esports vs Reckoning Esports - Valorant Challengers League South Asia: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The much-anticipated league stage of the South Asian leg of the Valorant Challengers League kicked off on March 18, 2023, after regional fans waited for quite a while for the tournament to start.
The league stage of the tournament has ten competing teams, of which six will make it into the playoffs. They are playing for the chance to participate in the Ascension tournament of the VCT Pacific circuit. Other than that, the winning team will win $14,000 at the end of the event.
The matches are being streamed live from New Delhi and are held daily, except on Tuesdays. Friday, March 24, 2023, marks Day 6 of the event and will host the game between Lethal Esports and Reckoning Esports. Here is everything you need to know going into it.
Lethal Esports vs. Reckoning Esports - Who will win the sixth match in the league stage of Valorant Challengers League South Asia
Prediction
According to the vlr.gg rankings, Reckoning Esports is placed at #30 among the Valorant teams from the APAC region. Lethal Esports is #74 on the same list. Of the two, the former has a stronger reputation and has won every time the two teams have faced each other.
Lethal made a few roster changes at the end of last year and has been playing with that squad since then. Reckoning, on the other hand, signed Deadly10 only ten days ago. As team synergy is a crucial win condition in Valorant esports, this might be the moment when Lethal Esports finally get their first win against Reckoning.
Head-to-head
Lethal Esports and Reckoning Esports have played against each other three times in different Valorant tournaments throughout 2022, and on all three occasions, Reckoning emerged victorious.
Recent results
Lethal Esports has played only one official match in 2023 against the Orangutan in the Valorant Challengers League South Asia, where they lost 0-2. Their last match was against Reckoning Esports, which they also lost in a series that ended 1-2.
This will be Reckoning Esports' first official match of the 2023 season. Their previous match was in an OFF//SEASON tournament against Gods Reign, in which they lost 0-2.
Potential Lineups
Lethal Esports
- Agneya "Marzil" Koushik (IGL)
- Shahul "khelthuzad" Hameed
- Anil "LuciA" Kumar
- Shivam "sh1vy" Ajmani
- Kiran "Rossi" Rossi
Reckoning Esports
- Varun "Mast3r" Menon
- Aleksandr "hvoya" Eremin
- Daniil "flabben" Merzlyakov
- Harsh "Harshhh" Arora
- Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar
- Evgeny "esavgabiN" Savgabin (Coach)
Where to watch?
You can watch the games streamed live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of NODWIN Gaming and VAL Esports SA, which will feature English commentary. If you prefer Hindi commentary, you can watch the NODWIN Hindi channel on Loco.
Lethal Esports will go up against Reckoning Esports on March 24, 2023, at 7 pm IST/ 2:30 pm CET / 6:30 am PDT.
