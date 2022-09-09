Leviatán vs LOUD: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul — Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more 

The nail-biting group stage of the VCT Champions 2022 ended yesterday, with Fnatic and FPX being the last two teams to qualify for the playoffs. The bracket stage will start today and will host a live audience in addition to being streamed live on popular platforms.

Two of the best-performing Valorant rosters from the group stage, Leviatán and LOUD, will face each other in a best-of-three upper bracket series. The loser will move to the lower bracket, left with only one chance to stay in the tournament.

Both rosters will give their best on the opening day of the bracket stage to preserve their knockout chances. This article will predict the odds of the upcoming matchup between LOUD and Leviatán in the opening match of VCT Champions Istanbul's playoffs.

Leviatán versus LOUD: Who will win the upper bracket quarterfinals series in VCT Champions 2022?

Leviatán dominated the erstwhile group stages, emerging victorious in the two series they faced against Team Liquid and PRX to secure their spot in the playoffs.

That said, LOUD posed a fierce threat to its competition in Group B. They lost one matchup against OpTiC Gaming but ensured their dominance in the elimination and decider series.

As fans know, both teams have proved their caliber to reach the playoffs. They are equally capable of winning today's series and are expected to give each other a tough time.

Predictions

Leviatán and LOUD are two of the finest Valorant rosters from South America. Both have displayed immense overall potential in the VCT 2022, also proving their superiority in the just-concluded group stage of the Valorant Champions Istanbul.

Considering the strategies and firepower Leviatán and LOUD displayed in the VCT 2022, the odds could favor any of them. However, the Argentinian powerhouse is in its prime and is expected to edge past LOUD in their series.

Head-to-head

Leviatán and LOUD haven't had any previous encounters, and the upcoming series will be their first face-off.

Recent results

Head-to-head and recent results (Image via Vlr.gg)

Leviatán has shown tremendous form in their last couple of matchups in the VCT Champions Istanbul. They fought through their competition in the past LATAM Challengers stages and did reasonably well in the Masters Copenhagen.

LOUD has been a huge name in VCT 2022 due to its dominance in the Challengers Stage 1 and 2 and Masters Reykjavik.

Coming to their immediate form, Leviatán seems to have a slight upper hand over LOUD. They won both their group matchups against two of the finest names in Valorant esports, Paper Rex and Team Liquid, with dominant 2-0 scores.

The former has won three of its last five matches, while LOUD has won two of its last five encounters. It will surely be an exciting series to watch.

Potential lineups

LOUD

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Rossi Bryan “pancada” Luna

Luna Matias “saadhak” Delipetro

Delipetro Felipe “Less” Basso

Basso Erick “aspas” Santos

Leviatán

Marco Eliot Machuca "Melser" Amaro

Amaro Benjamín "adverso" Poblete

Poblete Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon

Compagnon Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

Where to watch

Fans can watch the upcoming series live on YouTube, Twitch, or Valorant esports' official website. It starts at 7:00 am PDT/4:00 pm CEST/7:30 pm IST on September 9.

This upper-bracket quarterfinal matchup will be held offline and host a live audience. Hence, fans present in Istanbul can cheer for their favorite team at the Volkswagen Arena, the venue for the VCT Champions 2022.

Readers can also tune in to their favorite streamer's watch party to catch the live action.

