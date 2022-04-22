LOUD vs OpTic Gaming: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs Upper Final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs will once again resume tonight with the match between LOUD vs OpTic Gaming. The two teams will face each other in the Upper Final tie to confirm a slot in the Grand Finals.

LOUD has made a statement in the competition by defeating two EMEA giants, Team Liquid and G2 Esports, in their last two games. Meanwhile, OpTic Gaming won against The Guard and DRX and made it to the Upper Final. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter when the two sides meet tonight.

LOUD and OpTic Gaming: Who will reach the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Grand Finals tonight?

LOUD and OpTic Gaming will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to become the first team to reach Sunday's Grand Final. Both teams are determined to maintain their flawless runs in the campaign.

Prediction

Considering the current form of both teams, LOUD is surely the favorite to win the series tonight. The Brazilian team has delivered some solid performances in the competition so far. LOUD has outclassed Team Liquid and G2 Esports with some excellent strategic and mechanical skills. However, this will be the first time they face a North American team. Hence, this will be a new challenge for LOUD in the Reykjavik Masters.

Meanwhile, OpTic Gaming has finally found some much-needed momentum after struggling during the early stages of the competition. The team has improved significantly since their loss against Xerxia Esports, and they have delivered some staggering performances in their last few games. However, today's match will surely be a challenge.

Head-to-heads

It will be the first meeting between LOUD and OpTic Gaming in any official event. Fans will get to enjoy a completely new rivalry tonight in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik.

Recent results

Both teams have been in excellent form recently. LOUD has maintained a flawless run, and OpTic Gaming has lost only one of their last five games.

Loud and OpTic Gaming recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

LOUD:

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Bryan “pANcada” Luna

Matias “saadhak” Delipetro

Felipe “Less” Basso

Erick “aspas” Santos

OpTic Gaming:

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Victor “Victor” Wong

When and where to watch

The series between LOUD and OpTic Gaming in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs will be broadcast live on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 10.30 pm IST on April 22.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will reach the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Grand Final? Loud OpTic Gaming 1 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish