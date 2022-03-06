Luminosity Gaming vs Cloud9 Blue: Valorant Champions Tour 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage Prediction

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 will witness a face-off between Luminosity Gaming and Cloud9 Blue on the second day of Week 4 of the tournament.

Valorant esports scene in North America has grown as teams continue to fight to hold the top ranks of the scoreboard in VCT 2022 NA Stage 1 Challengers 1. 16 teams are divided into two groups, with six teams each.

Group A has got the Cloud9 Blue and Luminosity Gaming, who currently hold the second and third ranks, respectively on the group's scoreboard.

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! Week 4 of the Stage 1 #VCTChallengersNA Main Event is almost here, check out this week's schedule so you can catch all your favorite teams! https://t.co/EtNDRDzQD5

Both Valorant teams will battle on Day 11 of the tournament to maintain their position and make it to the playoffs later.

Luminosity Gaming vs Cloud9 Blue: Which team will win the match in Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 1 Challengers 1 Group Stage?

Predictions

Both the Luminosity Gaming and Cloud9 Blue have the potential to win. However, Cloud9 Blue, the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 North American LCQ winners have the highest potential to succeed, as they were able to put up a strong performance in last year's Champions.

Moreover, looking into both the teams' recent performance Cloud9 Blue has a better chance of winning. If Luminosity Gaming wants to win, they need to come up with a strong gameplay against them. Otherwise, it won't be possible for them to take Cloud9 Blue down.

Head-to-Head

The Luminosity Gaming and Cloud9 Blue have encountered it twice before. The first time they competed was in the Knights Invitational Gauntlet Series 2020, where Cloud9 was able to take down Luminosity in a best-of-one series format. The last time the teams battled was in the VCT NA Stage 3: Challengers 2 Quarter Finals, and Luminosity came victorious with a 2-0 score.

Current Matchup Details

Cloud9 Blue has a higher success rate in recent matches as they have won all the last five encounters. Whereas, Luminosity has only won the last two matches out of five. Luminosity Gaming has only won against 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses, with a score of 2-1 in both the series.

Potential lineup

Cloud9 Blue

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Mitch "mitch" Semago

Luminosity Gaming

Adam "mada" Pampuch

Brandon "bdog" Michael Sanders

Kaleb “moose” Jayne

Will “dazzLe” Loafman

Tanner “TiGG” Spanu

When and where to watch

The match between Luminosity Gaming and Cloud9 Blue will commence at 2:30 IST on March 6, 2022. It will be broadcast live on the official Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels.

