Luminosity Gaming vs Sentinels: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group B Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers is set to start within the next few hours, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite teams in action. The top twelve teams in the region will be competing in the event to earn a slot in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters to represent their region on the international stage.

Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels are both drawn in Group B of the NA Stage 2 Challengers and will go up against each other tonight to start their campaign. Both are determined to start their campaign with a win tonight.

Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels: Who will start its VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers campaign with a win?

Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight. Both teams are ready to make a statement with a solid start to the campaign.

Prediction

Considering the current form and firepower, Sentinels is surely the favorite to win the series tonight. Though the team has struggled to perform to its fullest potential recently, they are still one of the best in North America. When a team has players like Tyson "Tenz" Ngo and Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan in the team, other teams need to be wary of them.

Meanwhile, Luminosity Gaming has pulled off several miracles in the past with its exceptional performance. The team even defeated Sentinels in the Open Qualifier 1 of the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers. It will be interesting to see whether they are able to pull off something similar this time.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other five times in the past and Luminosity Gaming has won three of them.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in decent form recently. Sentinels has maintained a flawless run in their last five games while Luminosity Gaming has lost only once.

Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

Luminosity Gaming:

Tanner "TiGG" Spanu

Brandon "bdog" Sanders

Will "dazzle" Loafman

Adam "made" Pampuch

Kaleb "moose" Jayne

Sentinels:

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan

Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Hunter "SicK" Mims

Eric "Kanpeki" Xu

Michael "dapr" Gulino

When and where to watch

The match between Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 14 from 4:30 am IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? Luminosity Gaming Sentinels 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman