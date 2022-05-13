×
Luminosity Gaming vs Sentinels: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group B Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing Luminosity and Sentinels in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Rishab Chakladar
Modified May 13, 2022 07:04 PM IST
Feature

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers is set to start within the next few hours, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favorite teams in action. The top twelve teams in the region will be competing in the event to earn a slot in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters to represent their region on the international stage.

Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels are both drawn in Group B of the NA Stage 2 Challengers and will go up against each other tonight to start their campaign. Both are determined to start their campaign with a win tonight.

The bar has risen. The competition is tighter. The hunger to win is stronger. And the stars of #VCTChallengersNA are ready to put on a show. The Main Event starts on 05.13.22.Featuring: @Marved6 @OfficialXETA @trentFPS @Subroza @Cryocells_🎵 “THE REV3NGE” by @joeyBADASS https://t.co/QwGY9VUn4B

Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels: Who will start its VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers campaign with a win?

Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight. Both teams are ready to make a statement with a solid start to the campaign.

Prediction

Considering the current form and firepower, Sentinels is surely the favorite to win the series tonight. Though the team has struggled to perform to its fullest potential recently, they are still one of the best in North America. When a team has players like Tyson "Tenz" Ngo and Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan in the team, other teams need to be wary of them.

Meanwhile, Luminosity Gaming has pulled off several miracles in the past with its exceptional performance. The team even defeated Sentinels in the Open Qualifier 1 of the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers. It will be interesting to see whether they are able to pull off something similar this time.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other five times in the past and Luminosity Gaming has won three of them.

Recent Results

Both teams have been in decent form recently. Sentinels has maintained a flawless run in their last five games while Luminosity Gaming has lost only once.

Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Potential Lineup

Luminosity Gaming:

  • Tanner "TiGG" Spanu
  • Brandon "bdog" Sanders
  • Will "dazzle" Loafman
  • Adam "made" Pampuch
  • Kaleb "moose" Jayne

Sentinels:

  • Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan
  • Tyson "Tenz" Ngo
  • Hunter "SicK" Mims
  • Eric "Kanpeki" Xu
  • Michael "dapr" Gulino

When and where to watch

The match between Luminosity Gaming and Sentinels in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 14 from 4:30 am IST.

Edited by Saman

हिन्दी