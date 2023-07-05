M80 vs 00Nation - VCT Ascension Americas 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Ascension in the Americas region is approaching its conclusion. The six teams from NA, LATAM, and Brazil gave the community a taste of their strength in the Group Stage. The teams are now competing in the Playoffs, where they have been placed according to their positions in their respective Groups. Day 6 of the event features an elimination matchup between NA's M80 and Brazil's 00Nation.

Day 5 saw two matchups. The first was between The Union and FUSION. The Union continued their dominant run in the event, defeating FUSION 2-0 in the BO3 (Best of Three) series.

The second match in this Ascension event was an all-out NA brawl between two very familiar teams - M80 and The Guard. Unlike the Challengers League Grand Finals, The Guard secured the win comfortably, winning the BO3 series 2-0.

M80 vs 00Nation - Which team will be eliminated from VCT Ascension: Americas?

Predictions

M80 had a great run in the Challengers League. They finished first in Split 1 and third in Split 2. They came into the event as the number one seed from NA. In the Group Stage, the team looked somewhat shaky.

00Nation faced a difficult time in Split 1 but bounced back well in Split 2, finishing in second place.

The matchup favors M80 as they have better statistics looking at their regional event performance. Even in the Group Stage, M80 had a positive round differential which 00Nation did not.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

M80's most recent match was against The Guard in VCT Ascension: Americas, where they lost the BO3 series 0-2.

00Nation's most recent match in VCT Ascension: Americas was against FUSION, where they also lost their BO3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Vucenovic Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Tayar Alexander “zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Head Coach)

00Nation

Arthur "artzin" Araujo

Araujo Bruno "b4rtiN" Câmara

Câmara Gabriel "shion" Vilela

Vilela Gabriel "bezn1" Luiz da Costa

Luiz da Costa Alexandre "xand" Zizi

Zizi Dyamond "phonics" Pillon (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the match on the official VCT Americas YouTube and Twitch channels. They can also tune in to watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players. The match will be played on July 5 at 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win this match? M80 00Nation 0 votes