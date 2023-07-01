M80 vs. FUSION - VCT Ascension Americas 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Ascension for the Americas has been in full swing. Six teams from LATAM, NA, and Brazil are doing their best to make it to the top league of the region. These teams will first go through the Group Stage. Later, their rankings in the table will decide how they start off in the Playoffs stage. Day 2 of Americas Ascension has a couple of matches scheduled, and one of them is between NA's M80 and LATAM'S FUSION.

Day 1 of the event had two matches where Brazil dominated both series. The first was between M80 and The Union. The top teams from their region were expected to take the series far, but that wasn't the case. The Union came out on top, taking away the BO3 series by 2-0.

The second match was between 9z Team and 00Nation. Despite 9z Team giving it their all in the second map, 00Nation took away the BO3 series by 2-0.

M80 vs. FUSION - Which team will get their first win at VCT Ascension: Americas?

Predictions

M80 was amongst the favorites heading into the Challengers League. The team had a great showing in Split 1 and Split 2. As the #1 seed from NA in the event, M80 is expected to perform exceptionally.

FUSION came into the event as the #2 seed from LATAM. They had a great performance in their Challengers League. They finished first place in Split 2 and second place in Split 1, keeping a consistent level of performance throughout the event.

Predicting the winner for this matchup is difficult as both teams have proven strong in their respective regions. Statistically, FUSION has a slight edge, but M80 can definitely keep the series very close. Both teams have the potential to make it to VCT Americas League.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

M80's most recent match was against The Union in VCT Ascension: Americas, where they lost the BO3 series by 0-2.

FUSION faced off 9z Team in the Grand Finals of LATAM's VCT Challengers League, where they lost the BO5 (Best of Five) series by 0-3.

FUSION @fusionfsgg



Meses de esfuerzo, trabajo y preparación soñando con este momento 🥺



Meses de esfuerzo, trabajo y preparación soñando con este momento 🥺

Necesitamos de su aliento más que nunca, dejen su mensaje a los chicos antes del debut 🏻 Mañana comienza nuestro camino en #VCTAscension

Potential Lineups

M80

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Vucenovic Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid (IGL)

Amine Ouarid (IGL) Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio

Potestio Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar

Tayar Alexander “zander ” Dituri

” Dituri Vincent "Happy" Schopenhauer (Head Coach)

FUSION

Luis "Mited" Gutierrez (IGL)

Gutierrez (IGL) Sebastián "Darker" Castro Cicuamia

Castro Cicuamia Daniel " Theory " Cardozo

" Cardozo Leandro " Virtyy " Moreno

" Moreno Edgar " edu " Ovalle

" Ovalle Eugenio "Kam1kaze" Tomás Mongi (Head Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant esports enthusiasts can watch this Ascension matchup on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. They can also tune into the watchparties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 1 at 1 pm PT/ 4 pm ET/ 1:30 am IST (next day).

