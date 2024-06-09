"Maps gonna be awful to play in": Valorant community voices disappointment over Abyss debut

Abyss, the new Norwegian map, is about to make its way into the map pool. It has no traditional boundaries, and players can even fall off the map. Featuring the concept of Vertigo from Counter-Strike, they might have to think outside the box. Moreover, they can perform some phenomenal gameplay, while catching their opponent off guard.

Following the showmatch in Valorant’s Abyss, many players from the Valorant community are voicing their disappointment over the upcoming Norwegian map. Some players feel like struggle playing on this map since some content creators (from the showmatch) started falling from the map due to being unaware during jumps.

In light of this incident, one fan commented on the subreddit of Valorant:

"Cant lie I think the maps gonna be aweful to play in. So many different elevations, corners, skill jumps, and the bomb sites... oof."

Trending

Comment byu/jcpesa19 from discussion inVALORANT Expand Post

Riot Games has included a plethora of corners, and elevations to check for.

In reply, u/PureNaturalLagger agreed with u/Skywolf_TL’s comment. They explained that in the coming days, there will be numerous scenarios where casual and professional players might “accidentally swing too far” and fall off the map. Unless someone is a Yoru or an Omen main, they’ll face difficulty while playing. They added:

"Yep. Wait till you are forced to clear a corner and accidentally swing too far and fall. I think this won't even be a fun gimmick, just an incredibly irritating thing that can happen. Thank f**k the drop seems long. As a yoru main, I'll likely be able to dip out via TP if a fall, granted I don't keep my falling momentum and die of fall damage at tp."

A potential Breach main, u/nwwdaynewmatt shared a humorous incident where they are waiting to exploit the Swedish Initiator’s ultimate on their opponent to throw them out of the map. Considering the number of corners this map holds, Breach could be one of the best Agents to play on it.

A fan commenting about exploiting Breach Ult on the upcoming map (Image via Reddit)

Another Valorant enthusiast, u/SofElectrical, mentioned Abyss as a “throwers’ paradise.” Judging from the number of throwers players have to face daily, they are waiting for exploiters to jump off the map on most of the rounds. However, considering Valorant’s policy, those throwers are likely to face harsh punishment against their accounts.

Read More: "Huge W": Community welcomes Valorant hardware bans in-game

A fan mentioned the Norwegian map as a "throwers' paradise" (Image via Reddit)

Another Valorant fan mentioned that Abyss gives them Vertigo vibes. As mentioned earlier, the Norwegian map became the first ever Valorant map without external boundaries. Hence, players must be careful with their movements.

They said:

"This map gives me vertigo vibes."

Among the flood of negative comments, a user, u/Maveko_YuriLover, mocked Valorant Abyss, predicting a funny scenario where in a 1v5 situation, after killing four enemies, one might fall from the map due to its rough build:

Comment byu/jcpesa19 from discussion inVALORANT Expand Post

Valorant players aren’t impressed with Abyss

Following the showmatch between famous content creators, fans can't wait to face the new challenges on the Abyss map. According to Riot Games, players might have to take a different approach to attack or retake the Norwegian map. Considering the numerous angles and elevations players have to check, those who use high sensitivity in Valorant should excel the most.

It'll be interesting to see how players from lower ELO cope with the limitless boundaries, while high ELO players, especially professionals, follow an unorthodox approach to achieve flawless victories.

For more news and community pieces regarding Valorant, follow Sportskeeda's official Valorant page.