OpTic Marved Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

OpTic Gaming have made a name for themselves in Valorant esports after consistently being one of the top performers in VCT 2022. While OpTic does have a balanced roster to be accredited, one individual that stands out is their Controller player, Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen.
Marved's consistent performances across various VCT Challengers and Masters events have helped him gain recognition as one of the best players in the world in the Controller role.
Everything to know about OpTic Marved's Valorant settings
Marved has been active in the Valorant community since the game's official release in June 2020. He initially spent time on an orgless roster before moving to FaZe Clan. After a series of impressive performances with FaZe, the 22-year-old Canadian was acquired by Team Envy, who was later rebranded to OpTic Gaming.
Since his early days in Valorant, Marved has stuck to the role of a Controller. His role at FaZe Clan was more diverse, with him being seen on Agents such as Reyna, Phoenix, Skye and Killjoy. However, after joining OpTic Gaming, Marved cemented himself as one of the best Controllers in the world.
Due to his ability to remain calm and composed under any situation, along with his sheer mechanical skills, Marved is a pro athlete that any player would aspire to emulate. In this article, readers can find the various in-game settings and configurations that Marved currently uses in his pro career, as per the data provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.306
- eDPI: 244.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: V
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Unknown
- Keep Player Centered: Unknown
- Minimap Size: 0.8
- Minimap Zoom: 0.5
- Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown
- Show Map Region Names: Unknown`
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Med
- Texture Quality: Med
- Detail Quality: Med
- UI Quality: Med
- Vignette: On
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540
- Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro White
- Mousepad: Razer Strider
- Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080
By combining the settings listed above with hard work, Valorant enthusiasts can aim to reach the level of performance that Marved exhibits in his career as a pro Valorant player for OpTic Gaming.