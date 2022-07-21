OpTic Marved Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity and more

OpTic Gaming have made a name for themselves in Valorant esports after consistently being one of the top performers in VCT 2022. While OpTic does have a balanced roster to be accredited, one individual that stands out is their Controller player, Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen.

Marved's consistent performances across various VCT Challengers and Masters events have helped him gain recognition as one of the best players in the world in the Controller role.

Everything to know about OpTic Marved's Valorant settings

Marved has been active in the Valorant community since the game's official release in June 2020. He initially spent time on an orgless roster before moving to FaZe Clan. After a series of impressive performances with FaZe, the 22-year-old Canadian was acquired by Team Envy, who was later rebranded to OpTic Gaming.

Since his early days in Valorant, Marved has stuck to the role of a Controller. His role at FaZe Clan was more diverse, with him being seen on Agents such as Reyna, Phoenix, Skye and Killjoy. However, after joining OpTic Gaming, Marved cemented himself as one of the best Controllers in the world.

Due to his ability to remain calm and composed under any situation, along with his sheer mechanical skills, Marved is a pro athlete that any player would aspire to emulate. In this article, readers can find the various in-game settings and configurations that Marved currently uses in his pro career, as per the data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.306

eDPI: 244.8

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 4

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: V

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.5

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown`

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Med

Texture Quality: Med

Detail Quality: Med

UI Quality: Med

Vignette: On

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 8x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2540

Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro White

Mousepad: Razer Strider

Keyboard: Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: ASUS GeForce RTX 3080

By combining the settings listed above with hard work, Valorant enthusiasts can aim to reach the level of performance that Marved exhibits in his career as a pro Valorant player for OpTic Gaming.

